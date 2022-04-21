ANOTHER VIEW: Legislature repeats decades of pension sins

Choosing political expediency instead of responsibility, legislators again missed a rare chance to make a significant, long-term dent in the state’s burdensome pension debt.

There are plenty of items to comment on from the recently completed spring session of the Illinois General Assembly, both good and bad, but one that stands out is a horribly wasted opportunity to use this year’s revenue windfall to shore up the state’s battered pension systems.

The current state fiscal year, which began last July 1, has been a remarkable one for Illinois with revenue up nearly $5 billion from a year ago. Legislators could have done a huge favor not only for the taxpayers of today but for those taxpayers’ children by devoting a healthy portion of that windfall to an early payment on future pension obligations.

Lawmakers did budget $1 billion for the virtually nonexistent “rainy day fund” and an extra $500 million beyond what was required for pension payments. That extra pension contribution will reduce long-term obligations by nearly $2 billion. Imagine what could have been done with an extra billion dollars or more.

Instead, lawmakers chose to dole out $1.8 billion in short-term, evaporative tax cuts. Those temporary reductions in the state gas tax, the 1 percent sales tax on groceries and rebates on property taxes and income taxes will exist this year — an election year, of course — and be gone a year from now.

Republican members of the Legislature rightly criticized the tax cuts as “election-year gimmicks.” And then they almost unanimously voted for them anyway. (Republican state Sen. Craig Wilcox, of McHenry, was the only lawmaker with the fortitude to vote “no.”)

By opting to place political expediency (visions of campaign flyers and commercials boasting of sales- and gas-tax cuts) ahead of taking the long-term, responsible route, legislators repeated the sins of generations of members of the Illinois General Assembly.

Almost from the day the State Universities Retirement System was created in 1941, along with other state pension systems, it has been recklessly shortchanged. In the 1940s and ’50s, university administrators and legislators agreed that capital improvements were so badly needed that pension payments could be put off to later. In decades following, the Legislature’s level of pension funding became so irregular that entire years were declared “pension holidays.”

This year’s decision not to use a revenue bonanza to reduce long-term pension obligations is no less disappointing.