WEBBER: Putin's appalling whim and Tiger's media

Now that you have enjoyed the excitement of the Tiger Woods Invitational Golf Tournament, formerly known as the Masters, where updates on Tiger’s game are more plentiful than reports on the eventual winner, we can refocus attention on the revulsion of the situation going on between Ukraine and Russia.

Who can fathom what Russian president Vladimir Putin is thinking? At 69, divorced, with two daughters and two grandchildren, he’s the charismatic leader of one of the most powerful nations on earth and the ninth-largest population in the world. And … he has a nuclear arsenal within his grasp.

The man has amassed a fortune estimated at $200 billion, most of which he stole. That would make him among the wealthiest men in the world, just behind Elon Musk. The Kremlin laughingly reports Putin makes a salary of “only” $140,000 and lives in an 800-square-foot apartment. The average Russian, by way of comparison, makes $6,509 per year.

Among other preferences, Putin has a watch collection valued in the millions, including a $500,000 A. Lange & Sohne Toubograph, for those needing to know the orbit of the moon with the time of day. (I found one on the internet at a steal for only $44,950 but my wife said no, stating emphatically I could just look up.)

Putin supposedly owns a 190,000-square-foot castle on a cliff overlooking the Black Sea, which also is denied. However, it’s guarded by Russia’s security unit, and, get this, has a no-fly zone over it.

Yet, the Kremlin claims the home is owned by a private businessman.

Pictures of the palace show an amphitheater, hockey rink, casino, nightclub complemented with stripper poles, marble swimming pool, and wine room worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, for starters. Nearly every surface is marble. It was reportedly paid for with laundered money by the government overpaying for medical equipment. It costs $2 million per year just to maintain it with a 40-person staff. He may have a better deal than Joe Biden!

As if all that is not enough, Putin might have up to 19 additional homes and as many as 700 cars. There are also 58 airplanes, one of which has a commode made of gold, in his possession. Then there is the luxury of his $700 million, 490-foot yacht.

With all of this going for him as he nears his golden years, why would he unleash such holy hell on the people of Ukraine, make an icon out of Ukrainian president Zelensky, and a world pariah out of himself? He is now being considered for war crimes by many around the world, including the handlers of our dementia-addled president. This would mean Putin might never be able to leave Russia again.

BBC News states that Putin’s “initial aim was to overrun Ukraine and depose its government, ending for good its desire to join the Western defensive alliance NATO.” If that was his goal, he missed spectacularly.

I’ve also read Putin pines to bring Russia back to its former “glory days” when they were known as the Soviet Union, in which they controlled 15 republics, including Ukraine.

The carnage Putin has caused with this whim is appalling.

The amount of people he has exterminated is unknown but a monstrous number. I guess being from Chebanse, I will never fathom evil and greed on this scale in a fellow human being. Perhaps God will.

Concerning my sarcastic paragraph on Tiger Woods, I’d like it known I don’t dislike Mr. Woods. He’s one of the greatest golfers to play the game, and I might be a little envious. Well, a lot.

What I detest is the way Tiger has been coddled by the media his entire career. It personifies what I’ve been saying about the media since sneaking into this column. They pick and choose winners, and then set about making it happen regardless of truth, morals or common sense.

How many times has the evening sporting news reported how many shots Tiger was back from the lead, without revealing who was leading the tournament?

The media made this year’s Masters all about Tiger.

The reason, other than it was just “Tiger,” was because of coming back physically from a car accident he caused when speeding 85 mph in a 45 mph zone. Because it was “Tiger,” he was not ticketed, his cell phone was not checked for texting, and no drug or alcohol test were administered. Didn’t know that, did ya?

Given the storied tradition of a very disciplined Masters tournament committee, I don’t think a golf event centered around one “special” individual is what they want to represent, regardless of ratings. Historically, they set their own rules regardless of wokeness.

Before the Masters was over, AP News was out with the headline, “Tiger’s Masters: No fairytale ending but still inspiring.” Well, in “Tiger’s Masters,” he finished in 47th place, 23 shots behind the winner.

The number one ranked player in the world, in that “time-honored tradition,” won the green jacket, of only 55 players to do so. Congratulations, Scottie Scheffler.