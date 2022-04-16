Voice of the People: Community invited to take part in relay event

Community invited to take part in relay event

Beating our biggest rival takes more than breakthrough research. It takes things like our 24/7 cancer help line and free rides to chemo. By joining the Relay For Life movement in our community, we can all help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.

Community volunteers are the backbone of this movement, and you can be part of it right here in Kankakee County through our local American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Kankakee County presented by Nucor Steel Kankakee event set 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Bishop McNamara Catholic School. We would love to see people from every part of our community get involved.

The American Cancer Society is the cause fighting cancer on every front, standing shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them. In 2020, 500,000 participants in the U.S. raised more than $66.7 million at more than 1,600 events to help beat our biggest rival. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer — from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.

Join us at our Relay For Life of Kankakee County event. For more information, visit <a href="http://relayforlife.org/kankakeeil" target="_blank">relayforlife.org/kankakeeil</a>.

<strong>Michelle Sadler, event chair</strong>

<strong>Peggy Sue Munday, honorary event ehair</strong>