JACKSON: Last stand at the self-checkout

I am not a fan of self-service checkout. When the trend began, I swore to myself that I would not give in. I will gladly pay more and drive a greater distance for human customer service than capitulate to the serve yourself while we watch you trend.

I am not totally against self-service. I prefer to pump my own gas as long as I am able to print a receipt at the pump and avoid going inside the store.

And, I like to use the bank automated teller machines. Again, as long as there is a paper receipt available. No one stands over or near me at the gas pump or teller machine. That matters.

It is different at grocery stores that have gone almost exclusively self-checkout. The new system requires the customer to scan each item and bag it and handle the sales transaction. All while a store representative is standing watch over the customer. My contention is that if you do not trust me, do the job for me. Or if you don’t want to assist me, get away from me and observe me from a non-intimidating distance.

It has always been a pet peeve to have anyone ask me to do something then stand over me and tell me how to do. Now, if you’re paying me or training me, that’s acceptable. However, if I am doing something as a favor or compromise, I am going to do it my way. If you have ever driven with a passenger or back seat driver giving explicit instructions, hopefully you can understand what I mean.

Well, through no control of my own, the days of myself imposed self-checkout protest came to an end. In need of an item for a time sensitive project, I went to my preferred place of business because they still have human customer service. And a few friendly, personable humans at that. But this time I went much earlier than my typical shopping time. Imagine my surprise when there were no lighted service lines. I had to make a decision. Either put the one item back that I needed so badly or swallow my pride and use the self-service option.

I chose to use the self-checkout. But as any good rebel would, I didn’t surrender without a last effort of resistance. As the young observer beckoned me to the next available checkout, I went into my really old man mode.

“Hi. Can you tell me what am I supposed to do?’

Quickly she said, “Just scan the item.” She may have even said hello.I scanned it correctly as indicated by the beep. Then I stood there. Avoiding reading the monitor, I annoyingly waited for her next instruction. Noticing my apparent limited intelligence of technology, she proceeded to touch the screen a couple of times, then said, “Ok, now insert your card.”

I intentionally inserted the card incorrectly and stood there looking confused. Nothing happened.

“No, you have to put the chip in first,” she said.

I pulled the card out and reinserted it, as I ignored the instructions on the screen. Seemingly annoyed or frustrated, she told me to remove my card and she proceeded to complete the transaction, including handing me my receipt.

Since it was just one item, I didn’t insist she bag it. I just thanked her and proudly told her, “That really wasn’t all that difficult.” She smiled in agreement at my apparent inability to grasp the simplicity. I smiled back, knowing she was not aware that I was speaking of her efforts not being too difficult and not of the ease of the process. With my unbagged item in one hand, I held my receipt high like a victorious battle flag for the convenience of the next distrusting worker at the exit.

While I will never be able to hold claim as the last self-checkout holdout, I feel a little vindicated because I have not completed the simple process all by myself. That’s going to take some time.

So, technically I am still a self-checkout rebel.