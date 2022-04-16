CONVERSATIONS: Is there a healthcare crisis looming?

<strong>Joe:</strong> Well, I thought I would start this piece on a subject in which you have had a lot of experience — healthcare. Together we have written a lot about it. The Affordable Care Act passed in 2010, known as Obamacare. This Frankenstein piece of legislation came to life in the White House basement.

Today, it has over 31 million Americans with healthcare coverage. The monster lives and is loved. People can’t be denied coverage because of pre-existing conditions. Lower prescription drug costs for seniors. Obamacare with Americans has a 55% record approval, according to a Kaiser poll. Yet, Republicans despise the beast and for a decade have tried to kill it. Maybe these Congressmen and women could give all Americans the health insurance they enjoy, but that is another story.

Things are again happening with healthcare that deserve some discussion. For one thing, there is Medicaid. As many as one-fourth of Americans are presently insured by Medicaid. Elizabeth Rosenthal, a doctor and journalist for Kaiser Health News, notes that a huge loss of health insurance for Medicaid enrollees may be coming.

The COVID-19 public health emergency was set to end on April 15. States will again be allowed to kick people off of Medicaid. There are estimates that suggest that as many as 15 million enrollees will be dropped.

On top of this, the enhanced government subsidies that exist in Obamacare health plans expire at year’s end. That means that lower-income Americans may be paying double for health coverage.

It looks like the number of uninsured Americans is going to grow substantially, since with Republicans extensions are unlikely. Any thoughts on solutions?

<strong>Ken:</strong> With all the stuff going on in today’s news, heathcare in general and Obamacare (aka the Affordable Care Act) are simmering on the back burner. Historically, to eliminate or reduce the number of Americans without health insurance, Congress passed the ACA legislation in 2010. The two most important pieces are an expansion of Medicaid and the establishment of federal means tested and subsidized commercial insurance available through federal exchanges.

The number of uninsured was cut in half to about 25 million and that is about the same today — a little over 10 million new enrollees were covered by Medicaid and 10 million in subsidized commercial insurance. I am puzzled about the “paying double for health care” part. No one is enrolled in both Medicaid and commercial coverage. To clarify, I guess that means paying “twice as much.”

Because the COVID pandemic has led to many lost jobs and closed businesses, after the emergency relief act ends, many of the new Medicaid covered will qualify for continued coverage. Also, the Biden administration is committed to giving 60 days’ notice before termination of the emergency, and no such notice has been given as yet. Considering that the current Democratic White House has proved to be exceedingly generous with federal funds, I think it is unlikely that we have a crisis situation looming here. Health insurance issues aren’t going to add to the price of gasoline or ignite nuclear war.

<strong>Joe:</strong> We are more than two years into the USA’s declared COVID public health emergency, which temporarily increased the federal share of most Medicaid spending and increased ACA Marketplace subsidies (see American Rescue Plan Act of 2021) by lowering monthly premiums enrollees paid and extending subsidies to middle-income people who previously were ineligible for help. Republican lawmakers want this emergency to end, and it will. When that happens, the return to pre-pandemic days will change drastically federal-state financial relationships. It’s called money and limited state budgets, bringing Medicaid disenrollment, loss of insurance and premium increases.

There is not enough space to explain this. Studying the 2,700 pages of the ACA and its 20,000 pages of regulations, along with laws and insurance stats that have arisen since the pandemic is a sure cure for insomnia, better than taking melatonin.

The back burner argument and casualness in dealing with healthcare and insurance needs for 325 million people always surprises me. I would think that going through a pandemic that has brought over 1 million dead and millions of hospitalizations would remind us of the universal need for basic uncomplicated human healthcare.

<strong>Ken:</strong> A lot of legislation gets passed these days that is inexplicable. It is an axiom about federal entitlement programs that once enacted they are almost impossible to repeal and once benefits are increased, they are almost impossible to ratchet back. So don’t get overcome with compassion over something that hasn’t happened yet.

Also, keep in mind that the ones who now stand to lose coverage are the ones at the high end of the qualifying-income scale who were ineligible two years ago. One more thing that deserves mention: Before Obamacare was passed, healthcare reform was on top of the Congressional agenda for both parties.

It was driven by two widely disseminated facts. US healthcare, rated by several parameters like longevity and infant mortality, was ranked dead last out the world’s developed countries, while at the same time the cost per capita was by far the most expensive. As of 2021, that has not changed, Obamacare notwithstanding.

In my opinion, the problem largely stems from the three-tiered insurance system — commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid.

Because Medicaid reimburses providers below the cost of care, those patients often have diminished access to quality medical care. And government programs that rely on expanding Medicaid exacerbate the problem. Solution? A single payer, a single fee schedule.

