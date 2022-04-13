Voice of the People: God created genders at birth men and women

Since the creation of the world, historically people knew their gender; only recently in history has spiritual blindness confused people of their true identity.

God, I believe, weeps over his creation who wish they were something they’re not in reality. Where does this spiritual blindness come from in their minds to create this identity problem?

It’s found in 2 Corinthians 4:4 which states, “In their case the god [Satan] of this world has blinded the minds of unbelievers, to keep them from seeing the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.”

What are these people dealing with in their lives? It’s spiritual warfare of the mind that causes wrong choices for God’s will in their lives.

In the Bible, in Genesis 2:7, it states, “Then the Lord God formed the man of dust from the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living creature.”

God knew it was not good for man to be alone, so in Genesis 2:21-22, it states, “So the Lord God caused a deep sleep to fall upon the man, and while he slept took one of his ribs and closed up its place with flesh. And the rib that the Lord God had taken from the man he made into a woman and brought her to the man.”

There can be no doubt after birth what gender a person is in life, but there can be a deception in the mind that every human being deals with to find personal identity and acceptance in this world. Remember, thought processes or feelings will never produce your identity of who you are in life.

I can dream about being Michael Jordan in my mind, but in reality, at 73 years of age and 5 foot, 6 inches, I will never get up and down the court like him.

Also, I will never slam a basketball through a hoop or shoot a basketball like him.

I can persist in my quest to be Michael Jordan, by doing the following: hiring a motivational speaker to encourage me psychologically that I am Michael Jordan, hiring a nutritional expert to receive the right nutrients to help me be in better health, and hire a physical trainer to get me in better physical condition; however, in the process of doing all those things, I still deceive myself.

I can sympathize with people, who make wrong mental decisions, because see on our streets (homelessness) and in our jails (criminals) living unproductive lives. Nobody in the world always makes right decisions in life all the time!

How do we as humans deal with the condition of the mind? We need to understand in our human nature that there is a war in our being totally of a spiritual nature. You might ask, why did the god of this world blind us from understanding? It is found in the Bible, in Romans 1:20-21, which states, “For the invisible attributes, namely, his eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made.

“So [people] are without excuse For although they knew God, they did not honor him as God or give thanks to him, but became futile in their thinking, and their foolish hearts were darkened.”

Rejecting God’s revelation for his will for your life in the Bible will always lead to spiritual blindness or sin.

There is a remedy from futile thinking, it is found in the person of Jesus Christ. In John 3:16, it states, “For God so loved the world, [people] that he gave his only Son [Jesus] that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

The result of believing in Jesus produces this mental process in 2 Timothy 17 that states, “I refuse to give into fears. For God did not give me a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind!”

My prayer is people who have personal identity problems will find contentment in Jesus Christ.

David Suprenant

Kankakee