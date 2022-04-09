WEBBER: Knock and run

Some more “knock and run” subjects left off last week’s list, albeit in a more civil format.

It goes against the grain to criticize veterans, but representative Kinzinger brings it upon himself. The Illinois congressman voted to impeach President Trump, then took a position on a “select committee” to “investigate” and imprison American citizens for their part in the Jan. 6 protest, hoping to find a connection to Trump.

Kinzinger might have ulterior motives for his vindictiveness. Seems he wanted the Air Force Secretary position in the Trump Administration, plus tried to get a relative a job there as well. He was denied both positions and appears to have been sulking since.

Note to Mr. Kinzinger — by sitting on that committee, the blood of Matthew Perna, who committed suicide awaiting dubious charges, is on the committee’s hands, yours included, sir. Many believe being part of that duplicitous committee is the real act of insurrection, as opposed to those being unjustly held.

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot has come under further scrutiny recently when learned she has a rather large security detail. Seventy-one police officers, plus 20 personal bodyguards protect Chicago’s top politician. Recall she wanted to cut the police budget by $80 million. How can the folks on the south side of Chicago relate to this? So far in 2022, there have been more than 122 Chicago homicides and 433 carjackings.

Republicans have not held the Chicago mayorship since Bill Thompson in 1931, although given his criminality and ties to Al Capone, it’s of little wonder. Chicago, a great city, is so thoroughly corrupt and deserves so much better from its elected leaders.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a common-sense bill into law banning Florida teachers from discussing LGBTQIA topics like sexual orientation or gender identity with students, unless they’re in fourth grade or higher. (I would have legislated seventh grade or higher.)

The bill also infuriated certain employees of Disney, so woke executives at Disney publicly condemned the legislation, stating they would work to repeal it. Would you believe that wasn’t enough for the disgruntled employees? DeSantis rightfully told them to mind their own business.

(Parents might take note of Disney’s stances on issues of woke child-influencing before making future Disney plans. Minnie Mouse is now in a pantsuit, ditching the polka-dot dress, the words “boy’s/gentlemen” or “girls/ladies/princess” are now forbidden in theme parks, and half of all future Disney characters must be LGBTQIA or racial minorities, as opposed to the best candidate.)

Have we lowered our morals so much as a society we have to pass laws to keep teachers from discussing sex and gender matters with kids 9 years or younger? What two consenting adults do is certainly none of our business, but is it asking too much to leave our children out of those personal choices?

There is an axiom that if a student knows the teacher’s politics or sexual orientation, they have failed as a teacher. Children don’t need their education to be prejudiced in any direction.

Jon Stewart jumped headlong into the racism quagmire, accusing all white people of the history of racism, attempting to fuel more racial disharmony in exchange for ratings. Included on the show was Lisa Bond, owner of a company charging white women thousands of dollars to be told they’re racist — proving PT Barnum right again.

Full of sanctimoniousness, Stewart had guest Andrew Sullivan, a conservative white gay writer on the panel, to evidently drive home Stewart’s view of America’s “racist history” — at Sullivan’s expense. Not sure why Stewart didn’t bring up gay-bashing history as well.

When given a chance to speak in between Stewart’s brow-beating, Sullivan managed to make a few good points. He agreed there is some bad racial history, but that there has been some favorable history, too. (Consider 86% of all immigrants are people of color.) Then Sullivan made perhaps his best point that, by calling all white folks guilty of “white supremacy” today, Stewart was minimizing actual white supremacy. Sadly, the point was missed by Stewart’s flock.

By now you know Will Smith slapped Chris Rock for a supposedly derogatory remark about Mrs. Smith’s hairstyle. This was during another one of those frequent Hollywood trophy award hand-outs. Does anyone care if Smith is denied his “trophy,” or has resigned from some self-important entertainment society — before they threw him out? An “average Joe” would be sitting in jail for doing the same thing Smith did, but since it’s Hollywood and a black-on-black crime, nobody’s touching the issue. Given the record low ratings for Hollywood’s back-patting awards shows, the event felt contrived to me, but there again, I’m from Chebanse.

Hillary Clinton got slapped on the hand by the Federal Election Commission for misreporting/hiding the money used to purchase the infamous Steele Dossier for the Trump Russia Hoax. Instead of the prison cell many believes she deserves, Hillary needed only to scrape the bottom of the cup holder in her limousine to pony up the $8,000 fine. Recall this venture caused impeachment proceedings against Trump at great expense and anguish to this country. Suppose she feels exonerated? Do you?

My “knocker and runner” are tired. Until next week.