MAREK: Is south Florida really worth it?

As some of my readers know, we have had a condo in southwest Florida for quite a few years. We were able to buy when the market was down and have enjoyed our purchase. We are not on the beach but near the Regional Southwest Airport when, for those pre-retirement years, I was flying back and forth. But is it that idyllic place anymore?

As many know, Gov. Ron DeSantis, (yes, I have been known to call him Gov. DeSenseless) was totally pro-Trump, opposed masks, and fought any state shutdowns. It certainly helped the Florida economy and for that reason, he has been cheered as a “free society advocate.” Lately, his bragging on the number of vaccinated citizens has come under some real scrutiny. It appears that his number of vaccinated in each county has exceeded the actual population of some of those counties!

Florida has led the nation in another way, natural population change. Natural population is births versus deaths in a state. From July 2020 and July 2021, Florida had the nation’s largest decrease in this natural population with 45,241 more deaths than births. This decrease is almost twice what it was in 2019. But that has not kept the actual population of the state trailing in total growth. The population growth all over Florida is due to the moving in and not moving out. Some states with high taxes and bad weather are yielding their citizens to other states like Florida and Arizona. Others leave the big cities and work from a new home outside the crowds.

The local newspaper has come out with the numbers of real population growth throughout the United States during that one year. Our winter county, Lee, was the ninth fastest-growing county in the U.S., increasing in that one year by 23,297. And that number is actual Florida residents, not snowbirds. God only knows the increased number of guests in the winter.

Certainly, there are many tourists and winter residents also coming to Florida, and the roads, bridges, beaches, restaurants, and hotels are totally jammed. Airline ticket prices this March and April to and from Florida are out of sight. One-way tickets with Southwest Airlines are often $600 from Midway to Fort Myers.

The amount of new housing units here in south Florida is also crazy. Where we bought our first condo, the newly plotted development had a farm field next to it. There were actually cows grazing there next to beautiful condos and businesses. I asked why cows were in this field, and a realtor shared with me the reason. If there were livestock on the property, it was taxed as agriculture at an incredibly low rate compared to land set for residential development, even though it was already in the middle of residential housing. Go figure.

At our first place, we had one entry/exit lane onto a road that was only two lanes at the time. Our development had but 48 units built and the road in front was not very busy. This was 2009. That development now has over 300 units with the same road. The road out front did become a four-lane divided highway a couple of years later. It just got busier and the 300-plus households still used the same single entry with our only way out was with a stop sign. Then the cows left.

On that property were constructed almost 1,000 apartments over the last three years. And they share that same one entry/exit lane onto the highway! When inquiry was made whether we could get a stoplight, the commissioner explained that stoplights were quite expensive and there hadn’t been enough deaths at the intersection to justify the expense. Really? The road that the residents try to enter has a 45-mph speed limit and the oncoming drivers blow that number away.

What is also a huge problem is that these areas of the greatest growth do not keep up with infrastructure. There are few new roads being added. Traffic in south Florida is horrendous. Some stoplights give cross-traffic less than 20 seconds before going yellow. Consequently, drivers constantly roll the yellow and often full reds to make that crossing without waiting as long as three or four more minutes to get another chance. If you are at a green light there, don’t be too anxious to start up as the runners often haven’t finished.

The price of housing is skyrocketing here. Condos in Fort Myers have virtually doubled in price in the last six years. This is in spite of the new housing units being constantly added to the mix. Houses and condos here go on the market and are often sold the very day they were listed, often with the final price being more than the original asking price. Offer more or immediately lose that house.

Young people are being priced out of the market, and that has increased the demand for, and has driven up the cost of renting a place. Add that to the other increases in the cost of living and our younger generation will gray even faster than we did.

As beautiful as the beaches are, and as good as the choices of restaurants are, some days you don’t want to leave the neighborhood. What once took us 40 minutes to reach our favorite beach is now as long as two hours. Maybe spring break time is the season to hang low and outwait the crowds, but it is our vacation time, too. Our winter getaway has certainly changed.