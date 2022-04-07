MOORE: Don't let your mouth get you in trouble

How often have you wanted to give someone a piece of your mind? If you’re like me, very often. The opportunity to tell someone off can present itself several times a day. Someone cuts you off in traffic, a family member did something wrong or a co-worker gave you an attitude. Maybe your boss is being irrational. Someone said “good morning” rudely.

Boy, it feels great to tell someone off, doesn’t it? There’s nothing better than putting someone in their place, “I’ll show them a thing or two. Next time they come around, they’ll think twice about disrespecting me.”

Let me ask you a question. Did it make you feel good when you chewed out the person who insulted you? Did you feel satisfied, like you accomplished something great? Or did you feel bad afterward and regret it? Did you end up apologizing later? Did it have unintended consequences like losing a relationship or a job?

I almost always regret losing my temper and telling someone off. Often I would apologize, but sometimes it’s too late. The other person isn’t always so forgiving; some words you can’t take back.

One thing to remember is that we don’t know what the other person is going through. We aren’t walking in their shoes. One time, I wanted to lash out at someone I thought had slighted me, but later, I learned he wasn’t being rude; it was just my perception. He was dealing with the loss of a family member who died the day before. When I learned what happened, I felt terrible for being upset with him.

I had a great job working at a hotel once. It paid the bills and more. It also left me plenty of time to pursue my dreams outside of work. Soon after I started, they had to lay off many other employees because they weren’t getting enough business. That meant that the employees still there had to pick up the slack.

When it was slow, there was a lot of work to be done, and it wasn’t easy to keep up. When it was busy, it was impossible to keep up. There were too many jobs to be done and too little time. My new manager didn’t hesitate to pull me aside and give me a tongue lashing when I couldn’t get everything done.

I was very offended when she did this. In my mind, she didn’t know what I was dealing with and was being illogical. I managed to keep my cool the first few times, but one time after a strenuous morning, she brought me into her office, and I didn’t hold back. It felt good at the moment; I showed her. A few minutes later, I wished I could take it all back. I knew that I had crossed the line. I apologized, but it was too late; I was out of a job.

I felt like she didn’t understand and asked me to do something that wasn’t possible. What if I had tried harder to be respectful and understand what she was going through? Maybe her manager was stressing her out and being unreasonable, and she was under pressure to perform. If I had calmed myself, realizing that perhaps she was suffering through something I didn’t understand, I would have kept the job.

The problem with giving someone a piece of your mind is that it’s almost always with a negative, critical or angry attitude. Negative interactions with people are inevitable, but we can control our response to them. When somebody is mean, short-tempered or rubs you the wrong way, it’s not about you and rarely is. When we remember that, it’s much easier to control our response, helping us respond with kindness and respect rather than blind anger. Responding with rage is unfocused, unwise, short-sighted and destructive.

The next time someone does you wrong, take the high road. It’s a much more respectable response and will often make things better for you. It may not feel like the best response in the short term, but it will always work to your advantage in the long run.