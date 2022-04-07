CURBY/RADEMACHER: Soil health takes time, start the learning curve now

By Lee Curby and Frank RademacherGuest columnists

On our central Illinois farms, and on farms across the state, soil health matters.

If we want strong crop yields year after year, for generations, we need productive soil that lasts. Every farmer has his or her own strategy, but for several years now we have put in place conservation practices that work. We plant cover crops, utilize reduced tillage and no-till practices, and closely manage the nutrients applied on our fields each spring.

We see the devastating effects of the changing climate and increasing weed and pest pressures. We need a resilient farm. We know the strategy we take into each growing season will work to get us there.

Today, we see reduced input costs and more dependable fields, showing that our methods are working. But it hasn’t always been that way. It’s been a process that hasn’t been without its hiccups. Our education often treated conservation practices as something nice to have rather than something that could create real value for our farms. We had to learn on the fly what to do when a wet spring made it hard to terminate cover crops and get the cash crop planted. But we started small, field by field and in that way have slowly found a model that works and that we are continuing to improve all the time.

Getting other farmers like us to this point is a work in progress. There is a steep learning curve, and inevitably there will be mishaps and challenges. Every farmer knows we are in the business of risk management, and it takes a few good growing seasons to yield results for proven economic and environmental benefits.

Thankfully, Illinois has a strong support system in place to help us and others embrace conservation. Now it needs our help.

Programs like the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Sustainable Agriculture Grants have helped farmers like us cover the initial investment that goes into new soil health practices. The Fall Covers for Spring Savings program help reduce the costs of planting cover crops. Planning assistance from Soil and Water Conservation districts not only helps connects farmers to resources that are out there, but it also provides one-on-one support that is responsive to the needs of individual farms.

What’s most important about these critical programs is that they allow farmers to experiment with soil health practices at a pace and a scale that is right for them. Rather than make it an all-or-nothing proposition, these programs give farmers the resources to try things out and find what fits with their operation. As Illinois continues to fall behind its nutrient loss reduction and other soil health and water quality goals, we must find ways to encourage farmers to take more of these first steps.

It’s time for the Illinois General Assembly to join us and help farmers and farmland across Illinois embrace opportunities for conservation success.

We ask legislators to: renew and expand funding and technical assistance offered through the Partners for Conservation Program, Fall Covers for Spring Savings, and Soil and Water Conservation Districts; pass SJR 44 to create Illinois Soil Health Week so that we have time on the calendar every year for education and reflection about how our soils are our most valuable resource; and pass SB 3471, the Partners for Nutrient Loss Reduction Act, so we can update key funding programs to be responsive to the challenges of today and get more data in the hands of technical service providers.

We cannot waste more time because the challenges around us are growing. Securing our long-term soil health will come in little bits, and we need the support and resources now to get more farmers on our journey.