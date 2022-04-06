Voice of the People: Indiana river problem could be impacting Kankakee River

On March 18, the Times of Northwest Indiana reported that a nationwide study by the Environmental Integrity Project found that the state of Indiana had the highest percentage of its rivers and streams too polluted to “fully support” recreational uses that involve bodily contact with the water, like swimming, fishing, and boating.

The EIP report was a study on the state of the nation’s water in the 50 years since the Clean Water Act was passed into law. It noted a definite improvement in “point source” pollution that comes out of a pipe but highlights the lack of progress (and regulations) on “non-point source” pollution that runs off our paved surfaces and farm fields.

Modern farming practices wash tons of topsoil, fertilizers, herbicides, and manure into our streams and rivers every day. Specifically, the report says agriculture is the main reason that 73% of Indiana’s streams and rivers are so polluted. Those same practices have devastated the biology of our streams and rivers.

The report does not address specific rivers, but it is safe to assume that the Kankakee is similarly impacted due to its Indiana uplands being so heavily dominated by agriculture.

Tell your elected officials that the Kankakee needs restoration of its floodplain and more money and regulations to keep the sand and nutrients out of the river. It is worth protecting.

<strong>Jim Sweeney</strong>

<strong>Schererville</strong>