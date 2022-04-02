WEBBER: Thanks to some, not so much others

I have writer’s block this week. I hate it when this happens, but here I am at my computer typing away hoping something pops into my noggin to write about. How many times can you write about the duplicity, corruption and abject failure in Washington, D.C.?

I received my Medicare card … bummer. I suppose it beats the alternative. It does give me a chance to get some of my money back for the Ponzi scheme paid into for 49 years. Thanks, FDR.

I lost a childhood neighborhood buddy this week. RIP, Tim Fortino. I cherish our childhood memories and wish we would have stayed closer as we got older. He called me after I published my novel to congratulate me. He couldn’t believe a snot-nosed munchkin from Chebanse could publish a novel. Thanks for the memories, my friend.

I didn’t win the Journal’s Sports Citizen of the Year award again for the umpteenth year in a row. News of my pathetic golf game here in Arizona must have leaked out. Thanks, Keith.

Biden went to Poland and was practically carried to the podium to give a weak, pathetic speech. It must scare the bejesus out of the world to see the supposed strongest country on Earth led by a doddering old fool.

Biden emphatically stated, when speaking of Russian President Putin, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” Then later, his handlers claimed Biden did not mean for Putin to step down or be replaced. Well, why did you say that, Joe? Russian aggression, North Korean insolence and China salivating at picking up the pieces have to horrify the entire world. Thanks, Biden voters.

Speaking of Russia, the truth emerged that we are still importing oil from them, despite all the chest-pounding that was done about sanctions. Turns out, the embargo trumpeted by the Biden Bunch doesn’t take effect until after the current contract runs out. At the same time, Biden’s Bunch is also easing the Trump tariffs on China and Iran. North Korea now has a nuke that has the capability to be lobbed anywhere in the world. Thanks again, Biden voters.

Note to Russia — go ahead and keep WNBA player Brittney Griner. She could use the lesson on what life is like outside of America and have some appreciation for our national anthem. Thank you in advance.

Since I’m rambling, note to Aaron Rogers: You’re the most talented quarterback I’ve seen in my life and play on my beloved Green Bay Packers football team. Yet, I have nothing but disdain for you, sir. Your hold-outs, temper tantrums and greed of a $150 million contract have probably ruined the Packers for years after you leave. Charles Barkley said of you recently, “Rodgers is the pretty girl that you gotta tell her she’s pretty every day.” I wish they had traded you to the Las Vegas Raiders rather than Devante Adams. Thanks for nothin’.

I’d like to give a shout out to Virginia’s Emma Weyant, the real winner of the 500-yard freestyle at the NCAA Women’s Swimming Championships. How much longer are we going to put up with this Lia Thomas transgender nonsense? Abe Lincoln once asked an audience, “How many legs does a dog have if you count the tail as a leg?” When they answered “five,”’ Lincoln told them the answer was four. The fact you called the tail a leg did not make it a leg.” Thanks, Ms. Weyant.

I see the billionaires and millionaires finally agreed how they are going to split our money to their mutual satisfaction. Of course, I’m talking about Major League Baseball finally ending the lockout and going back to playing ball. Get ready to pay more for parking, tickets, hot dogs and beer while sitting in the nose bleed seats to watch the Cubs field an inferior product again, while the rich corporate fat cats take up the good seats. Don’t know about you, but I’ve worked too hard my entire life to give money to whiny, overpaid athletes and billionaire owners, thank you.

Our “esteemed” Congress is once again putting on a circus for a Supreme Court nomination. No, I don’t think Ketanji Brown Jackson should be elevated to the Supreme Court, but that is a rant for another day that nobody would read. She can’t even define what a woman is.

Beyond the question of a candidate’s qualifications, the confirmation process itself is nothing short of a three-ring-circus, with Cory Booker being the lead Bozo. Every time someone is nominated, the nominating party holds hands with the candidate, gently guiding them through the minefield that has been set by the other side who is lobbing stern insults and half-truths in an attempt to ruin the career of the nominee. This process is a joke and confirmation should be taken away from Congress. We deserve better.

I had something to say after all. Thank you.