MAREK: How do you say that word?

I have laughed for years when comedians come out with a one-liner. I always enjoyed the skits of Rodney Dangerfield or Dom Deluoise as they dropped zinger after zinger. As I was searching out some funny sayings one day, I came across a word that I had never heard of, not even in Miss Mills’ English class. The word was paraprosdokians. I needed to find a definition.

Well, the word means a figure of speech in which the latter part of the sentence, or second sentence is surprising or unexpected. It causes the listener or reader to reexamine the first part. This technique is often used by comedians and satirists.

Let’s start with one of the most famous by Henny Youngman and stolen many times by Rodney Dangerfield. “Take my wife. Please.”

In these troubling times of war, disease, inflation and violence, I thought I would share some of my findings. The first is “To steal ideas from one person is plagiarism, but to steal from many is research.” I must admit, there are only a couple that I created. The rest are stolen (researched?). Enjoy.

1. Where there is a will, I want to be in it.

2. If I agreed with you, we’d both be wrong.

3. They begin the news with “Good evening” and then proceed to tell you why it isn’t.

4. In filling out an application where it says “In case of Emergency,” put doctor.

5. War does not determine who is right, only who is left.

6. A clear conscience is a sign of a bad memory.

7. I used to be indecisive. Now I’m not so sure.

8. If I could say a few words, I’d be a better public speaker.

9. I haven’t slept for 10 days, because that would be too long.

10. Silence is golden, but duct tape is silver.

11. Why do Americans choose from just two people for president and 50 for Miss America?

12. Always borrow money from a pessimist. He doesn’t expect it back.

13. You don’t need a parachute to skydive. You need a parachute to skydive twice.

14. When tempted to fight fire with fire, remember the fire department uses water.

15. To be sure of hitting the target, shoot first and call whatever you hit the target.

16. I’ve had a perfectly wonderful time, but this wasn’t it.

17. Sometimes I wake up grumpy. Other times I let her sleep.

18. The last time I was told I wasn’t someone’s type, I was giving blood.

19. Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.

20. I don’t approve of political jokes. I’ve seen too many get elected.

21. He who laughs last, thinks slowest.

Now for my three favorites:

Two wrongs don’t make a right. But three lefts do.

Change is inevitable, except from a vending machine.

Behind every great man, there is a woman, rolling her eyes.

I hope we can laugh and enjoy our lucky lives together in America as opposed to so many other places in the world that aren’t so pleasant these days. Happy spring.