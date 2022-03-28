HAAS: We need ethics reform. Now.

Ethics reform is no longer something we need to think about in the future. It is something we need to act on right now. A consistent history of corruption and poor ethics has eroded public trust in elected officials, and it is only getting worse.

Earlier this month, the indictment of former House Speaker Michael Madigan reminds us how deep these roots run in our state government and how much work needs to be done in order to regain the public’s trust.

Myself and my colleagues have worked extremely hard to make ethics reform a top priority in the General Assembly. More often than not, those efforts have gone ignored by the Democratic supermajority.

Just last year, Democrats passed Senate Bill 539. This was an “ethics reform” bill that, ultimately, caused the Legislative Inspector General to quit, saying, “The last legislative session demonstrated true ethics reform is not a priority,” and that the position “is essentially a paper tiger.”

Every single Republican member of the House voted against this bill, knowing it would only weaken checks against unethical behavior. To pass a bill that causes the Legislative Inspector General to leave her job running, and then label that bill as an ethics reform bill, is ludicrous. It is exactly what is perpetuating the feelings of mistrust from Illinoians toward their elected officials.

Tackling ethics reform is not an easy task. It will take a lot of work, and that is why I am proud to support our Reimagine Illinois platform that focuses on ethics reform, among other things. There are several actions we can take to root out corruption in our government.

We can make sure to eliminate conflicts of interest by requiring disclosure. We can ban General Assembly members from lobbying, ensuring that representatives are not voting to further personal interests.

We can fix the power imbalance in the General Assembly and hear/vote on bills from all representatives — not just bills from the Democratic supermajority.

Finally, we can empower citizens to act, giving them the opportunity to take a hands-on approach to their state government.

I am an optimist. I believe this state is destined for greatness, but to get there, we need to start at the root of the problem. If we do not immediately pass strong, common sense, comprehensive ethics reform we will be wasting our state’s potential.

Let’s work together. Let’s do what is right for Illinois and for the people living here. I hope the former Speaker’s indictment can serve as the wake-up call needed to propel the General Assembly toward making major strides toward ethics reform.

Like I said, I am an optimist.