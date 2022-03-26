WEBBER: What if Carlson and Logan are right?

Unless you’ve not been paying your cable bill because you need gas money, you are aware Russia has been relentlessly pounding the bejesus out of Ukraine. You might have also realized Russia’s military seems to be somewhat inept and poorly led, a gainful insight.

It’s impossible to fathom the mind of Russian President Vladmir Putin, who bombs innocent children and hospitals. What induces a man to become a war criminal of the likes of Mengele, Eichmann or Hussein? How does he think his actions are going to end for him? Even China seems to be distancing itself from Russia.

The images of shelling on television are heart-breaking. You feel terrible for those Ukrainian people dying or fleeing the country, kids in tow, breaking apart families. Our company has given generously to the humanitarian relief efforts and have invited others to do so as well. I mention this not in boast, but to point out my commitment, despite the speculation that will be mentioned in this column. Please keep this in mind as you read on.

Ukrainian president Zelenskyy has exploded into the world news cycle. A 44-year-old former comedian, this man exudes confidence, as if hand-picked by God to lead his people in this battle. Wearing a T-shirt, he addressed the entire U.S. Congress, bypassing an inept president, in his quest for aid to defeat the ogre trying to wipe his country off the face of the Earth. He surely will go down in history as one of the great leaders of his time.

However, what if the government and/or media are being deceitful about this Ukrainian conflict? It’s not like they haven’t lied to us before. Recall they lied to us daily about the Russian witch hunt trying to connect Trump to Russia — attempting to take down the president. It now appears Hillary Clinton master-minded the fabrication, yet the media yawns … again.

It was the media that ignored the Hunter Biden computer fiasco, which in hindsight, had they done their job, would have most likely prevented Biden from “winning” the presidency. We might have known more about Ukrainian corruption in advance as well. Think of the media frenzy had that been Erik Trump.

These are recent examples of events the government or media hid, lied, or blasted out of proportion, in a deliberate attempt to sway our thinking. What if they are doing it again about Ukraine? Or, what else is going on that we are not being told?

At least two prominent journalists have questioned the government/media agenda in Ukraine. Tucker Carlson and Lara Logan, two journalists I have high regard for, have both recently questioned the reasons and information behind the Ukrainian conflict. They’re not Russian sympathizers or in bed with Putin, as the corrupt media haphazardly reports, they are just doing their job of questioning and reporting.

The liberal media pounced mercilessly on Carlson, the No. 1 rated cable program, for having the insolence of questioning our involvement with the Ukraine conflict in the first place and for insinuating Putin wasn’t a dummy. His remarks inflamed soon-to-be-ex Illinois representative, Rhino Adam Kinzinger. That alone gives me a strong indication perhaps Tucker was on to something.

Ms. Logan’s appeared on “America’s Voice AM,” in which she stated emphatically Zelenskyy is a puppet and much of the news from Ukraine is misinformation. This is a woman who has been reporting the news credibly for over 35 years. Is it wrong to wonder how a 44-year-old comedian became president in a country rife with political shenanigans? Was Zelenskyy installed? Putin seems to think so, a product of Big Tech and/or America in a quest for globalization, of which he wants no part of for his country.

Logan further denounced Azov Battalion, supposedly a far-right Ukrainian nationalist military regiment, which she claims is funded by the U.S. and NATO. She stated they have ties to Nazis. To back this up, she referred to the CIA, under Director Allen Dulles, gave immunity from prosecution to the Nazis of the Ukraine during the Nuremberg trials. According to her, “there’s a long history of the U.S. and our intelligence agencies funding and arming Nazis in the Ukraine.

This seemed implausible to me. I googled it and found, among many others, an article from 21 years ago entitled, “The CIA’s Worst-Kept Secret: Newly Declassified Files Confirm U.S. Collaboration with the Nazis.” Originally written by Martin Lee, it was republished by the “Institute for Policy Studies” in 2021.

There were 18,000 pages of redacted CIA material released on this matter at that time. The article written by Lee is 1,754 words long, but the gist of the piece is that yes, Virginia, our country did recruit Nazi war criminals after Germany surrendered. The CIA used the Nazi spy network to snoop on the Soviet Union, using war criminals. They signed up with our country to avoid prison terms. Some were even paid. And what were the juicy parts that were redacted?

Lee went on to state, “The decision to recruit Nazi operatives had a negative impact on U.S.-Soviet relations and set the stage for Washington’s tolerance of human rights abuses and other criminal acts in the name of anti-Communism. With that fateful — ‘behind the scenes’ — embrace, the die was cast for a litany of antidemocratic CIA interventions around the world.”

Logan’s claims have not persuaded me to question my monetary support to the people of Ukraine. But it does place focus on why we need to question what our government and media have told us, as neither are above lying. It doesn’t make us un-American to question them either, contrary to what is published in the Washington Compost. The media and the government have proven, at least in my lifetime, neither can be trusted to do what’s in our best interest, or tell the truth.

Putin’s atrocities aside, Carlson and Logan should be commended for doing their jobs. There is more to be examined. They need to keep turning over rocks.