Voice of the People: Hiding devastating policies behind the word free

It appears that the Biden administration, along with the assistance of social media and the fake news industry, is on a full-scale blitz to make us think that gas prices and inflation did not start rising until Russia invaded Ukraine.

If fact, they actually started rising as soon as Biden became president due to his policies! I wonder how many folks, even the ones in the low-info crowd are going to believe them?

In Biden, we have one of the most incompetent presidents of all time. He actually seems to hate this country and the people who live in it.

Unfortunately, as long as he can mumble the word "free," he will get the support of many many people and they will believe anything he or his administration say!

<strong>Les Hedger</strong>

<strong>Ashkum</strong>