MOORE: The brain can overpower the body

People believe all kinds of things. Often, what we believe is a product of our surroundings, current events, the influence of friends and family, experience and our religion or lack thereof.

Beliefs can be emotional; this is why many people become emotionally charged when their beliefs are challenged. Emotions are the byproduct of chemicals produced in your brain called neuropeptides. Every thought produces a neuropeptide or a blend of neuropeptides.

How much power do our beliefs have over our health? Many are skeptical that belief has any influence over our physical health. Thankfully, we don’t have to look any further than The Placebo Effect to find that belief plays a significant role in our health. Numerous scientific papers, books, and articles have discussed the topic for over 200 years.

In 1799, British physician John Haygarth is credited with first having discovered and demonstrated The Placebo Effect.

French pharmacist Emile Coue had experienced results when he developed a technique called Conscious Autosuggestion and instructed his patients to tell themselves daily, “Every day, in every way, I am getting better and better.”

In 1955, an article was published called “The Powerful Placebo” by Henry K. Beecher. Since then, the phenomenon has been considered a scientific fact.

My favorite author Joe Dispenza explains The Placebo Effect like this:

“If you give someone a sugar pill, a saline injection or perform some type of false procedure, a certain percentage of those people will accept, believe and surrender that they’re actually getting the real treatment without any analysis. Those people begin to make their own pharmacy of chemicals in their brain, and their body will heal by thought alone. This process is known as The Placebo Effect.”

Some say The Placebo Effect cannot cure disease, and others say it can cure any disease, but the fact that it works at all is a wonder of the human mind.

One exceptional case of the placebo was a woman suffering from severe nausea and vomiting. Doctors measured her gastric contractions that indicated a disrupted pattern matching the condition in which she complained. They told her of a new magical, extremely potent drug that the doctors proclaimed would undoubtedly cure her nausea. Within a few minutes after taking the substance, her nausea disappeared. They measured her gastric contractions, and indeed, her sickness was gone. The odd part about it is that she ingested a syrup named Ipecac, which doctors usually give to induce nausea in case of poisoning. It’s believed that when the syrup was presented to her, paired with an authority figure’s strong suggestion of relief of sickness, it acted as a command message to the brain that triggered a cascade of neuropeptides that stopped her nausea.

Alternatively, there is a studied phenomenon called The Nocebo Effect. The nocebo works similarly and is sometimes described as the placebo’s evil twin. If a doctor presents an inert substance to a patient and tells them it could lead to increased pain and a worsening of symptoms, roughly the same percentage of people for whom the placebo works will experience the nocebo, with more pain and a worsening of symptoms.

In 1995, shortly after the sarin gas terrorist attack in Japan, patients were overwhelming hospitals with symptoms associated with the attack but hadn’t been exposed. Their worry and fear made them have similar symptoms as those exposed.

Since beliefs can cause people to feel better or worse, how much do our regular day-to-day thoughts affect our health? Neuropeptides constantly change, reflecting changes in our emotional state throughout the day.

When our mental and emotional state is imbalanced, neuropeptides will make physical symptoms appear in the body.

If you’re constantly thinking negative thoughts that make you feel bad, what effect will that have on your health? Will it make you more susceptible to sickness and disease? Conversely, if you’re thinking positive, uplifting thoughts that make you feel good, will that help make your body more robust and less likely to experience ill health? Take notice of your thought life. If you find a thought that causes you harm, you can change it immediately. The more you do it, the more you’ll change into a different and better person.