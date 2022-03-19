WEBBER: Developing a new appreciation for firefighting

Our grandson, Lincoln, is a fascinating 4-year-old firefighter fanatic. He’s fixated over anything with the affair of fighting fires.

On his recent trip to visit us in Arizona, we scheduled an excursion to the Hall of Flame Museum in Phoenix. According to its website, “the museum is dedicated to the historical preservation of firefighting equipment.”

George Getz Jr. opened the museum in 1961 in Lake Geneva, Wis., with his private collection. His wife, Olive, sparked the collection when she gave him a 1924 American LaFrance fire engine for Christmas in 1955. In 1974, he moved the collection to Phoenix, where it became the largest firefighting museum in the world.

I had to admit, I was skeptical about going. Didn’t seem like the best application of time for our Saturday. For whatever reason, I never had much interest in firefighting and my awareness was entirely limited to in the event if I ever needed one. Kind of like a public bathroom. But it’s hard to turn down a grandson, so off we went.

The museum is clean, neat, and very orderly. Housed within its 35,000 square feet of gallery space, there are more than 130 “firetrucks” and more smaller artifacts than one can view in a day. Amusingly, they use fire hydrants to rope off the displays, and not a dog in sight.

I was drawn to one of the world’s original fire engines, built in 1725 by Richard Newsham. It looked more like a hearse than a “firetruck,” but was favored by larger cities. As with its descendants up to about 1908, it was hand-drawn by firemen racing to a fire. It could hold about 60 gallons of water … carried by firemen with buckets of water. The tank and hand pumpers acted as a giant squirt gun.

We made our way to the motorized section, approaching a bright red 1952 American-LaFrance open-top unit, like a convertible. I can’t say I was impressed, but Lincoln sure was. He could get in it and drive.

The American-LaFrance model went out of business in 2014 after over 100 years in business, but over that time, they were one of the primary manufacturers of firefighting equipment in America. Surprisingly, there have been hundreds of firetruck manufacturers.

While Linc was “driving” the firetruck and his sister, London, was hollering her way to a fire, my wife pointed out the firetruck behind them. There was a beautiful red American LaFrance firetruck donated from of all places, Paxton, Illinois.

Called both a “junior” fire engine and a “pumper” truck, actual historical information was difficult to find. A sign “clarified” it was equipped with a rotary pump rated at 350 gallons per minute, a chemical tank with booster lines, and both extension and roof ladders. Yawn here.

Research showed, which can be verified by any first-year fireman, a fire engine goes to a fire before the firetruck. Fire engines are used to put fires out whereas firetrucks are for rescuing people and fire control. Evidently, the Paxton model could do both given the way it was designed.

The fire engine was donated to the museum in 1987, although I could not find out exactly what year the truck was built, how long it had been in service, or at what cost to the town of Paxton. These pumper-type engines first started being produced in 1942, which, given the lack of pneumatic tires, and placement within the museum, would indicate it was probably from that era.

I meandered through the museum looking at other displays. This included sections for fire alarms, insurance marks, helmets, arm patches, extinguishers, wildland firefighting, videos and the Hall of Heroes. The hall also included the somber lists of firefighters who gave their lives in their service. The museum is interested in learning of others who have passed should you know someone. There was a children’s play area, too. I made a wide pass of this area while kids screamed to see who would pull the fire bell.

In talking to George Renner, a volunteer at the museum with an impressive white handlebar mustache, it became apparent the pride of the museum was the restored FDNY Rescue 4 firetruck. Although not old by museum standards, it had to be restored due to damage it suffered during the twin towers collapse of Sept. 11, 2001.

In 1996, New York purchased five of these HME Salisbury Rescue fire trucks, and all five were called into action on 9/11. This particular rig carried eight firefighters, all of who perished that day in the line of duty. Of the five trucks, this was the only rig that survived. It’s been meticulously restored and keenly guarded at the museum.

I’m not sure if Lincoln understands the concept of firefighting. I don’t know where his attraction or admiration to the profession comes from either. I can only hope that as he grows to understand this noble profession, should he decide to pursue this venture, he will learn to respect the sacrifices of those that came before him. I know his granddad came away with a different perspective.