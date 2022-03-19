Voice of the People: Thank you to columnist for asking a tough question

Thank you for the excellent article in the Daily Journal of March 12, 2022, entitled, "Where is the outrage for Davarion and Termaine?"

Thank you for asking the tough questions that many are afraid to ask. Thank you for "naming" these young 15-year-old men/boys. Like you, I wonder, where is the outrage when two 15-year-olds are murdered in a small community like Kankakee. Rather than speculate and bring up controversial issues, I just want to thank you for asking the question. I am grateful that the police chief and mayor care enough to provide a reward for information leading to solving these crimes.

If these "same people" who now are silent on these murders don't speak up, protest, and demand justice within the community; then they have no right to speak up the next time there is a death that involves the police and a citizen of Kankakee nor any other community. Their current silence, lack of outrage, and hypocrisy deafen the ear.

<strong>Randy Tumblin</strong>

<strong>Bourbonnais</strong>