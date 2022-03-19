Voice of the People: More incompetence from the White House

During his presidential campaign, then-candidate Joe Biden was asked the question, “Will there be any room for fossil fuels if you are elected?” Joe Biden answered, “No, no more drilling, no more coal, no more fracking for natural gas.”

And, on Day One of his presidency, he did just that. Shutting down the Keystone Pipeline, putting new regulations on the energy sector and stopping the fracking for natural gas. He basically took our country from being energy independent to depending on foreign oil overnight.

Very soon after this, our energy prices began to rise. I don’t think there is one person in this country that has not been affected by the rise at the pump and for heating our homes. And, as the administration began to pour money into the economy, we soon faced higher prices for everything. Last year alone, the inflation rate was over 7%.

Higher prices across the board make it more expensive for everyone, but it especially hurts the middle class. Remember when President Biden said that no one making less than $400,000 a year would see higher taxes. That was a lie. The middle class is being taxed by paying more for their goods and services.

Now President Biden has the nerve to say to the American people that the higher fuel prices are caused by Putin because of the war in Ukraine. What a load of garbage! Even now, he is trying to strike a deal with the dictators of Iran and Venezuela to produce more oil for us to import. Import from countries that hate the United States. President Biden is killing our country.

Not only is he incompetent, but he is also weak. We have gone from a position of strength to one of weakness on the world stage. Putin perceived this weakness in the administration and that is why he has invaded Ukraine. Will he stop there? Probably not. And the other communist countries are watching. How long before China decides to invade Taiwan and North Korea invades South Korea?

I would ask President Biden to open up our energy sector, do away with all the burdensome regulations, and start producing our own energy in our own country. Stop trying to procure oil from dictators who oppress their own people. And, last of all, send the Ukrainian people whatever they need to defend their country from the evil dictator Putin.

These are people who are willing to die defending their country. I pray that the American people will never have to face the horrors that are happening in Ukraine.

<strong>Vicky Petersen</strong>

<strong>Ashkum</strong>