Voice of the People: How will history remember Vladimir Putin?

Thanks to Vladimir Putin, it’s déjà vu for madmen and dominoes. After attacking Ukraine and putting his nuclear forces on alert, some observers are questioning the Russian president’s rationality.

People said the same thing about President Richard Nixon when he ordered the 1972 mining of Haiphong Harbor in North Vietnam.

The Domino Theory, another prevailing 1960s doctrine posited that if Communism overtook South Vietnam, other regional countries would follow — like dominoes. Similar concerns exist today in Ukraine. Talk about history repeating itself, or at least echoing.

There are differences, of course. Nixon could reason with his Soviet Union counterpart Leonid Brezhnev. In fact, relations between the U.S. and both the Soviet Union and China thawed somewhat.

Putin’s attitude is all “my way or the highway.” To Vladimir Putin, the Domino Theory is a desired result. In America, it still represents evil.

Nixon’s gambit in Haiphong Harbor led to a peace agreement being signed with North Vietnam in Paris, but the Domino Theory has been mostly debunked.

Nixon’s legacy is tied more to Watergate, the Cold War, and the Paris Peace Talks than any perceived madman mischief.

Can the same be said about Vladimir Putin?

<strong>Jim Newton</strong>

<strong>Itasca</strong>