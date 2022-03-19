CONVERSATIONS: More thoughts as Putin's war continues

<strong>Ken (3/9/22):</strong> The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. The attack was motivated by the fact that Ukraine was indicating that it was moving toward an alliance with Western Europe and membership in the NATO Defense Pact.

The Russian invasion is not a Nazi-style blitzkrieg, but rather a deliberate crawl from city to city where the Russian army does what it does — break things and kill people. Civilian targets have not been spared from the bombardment, and TV pictures show rows of bombed-out apartment buildings and a burned hospital. Russian warships also have disrupted shipping on the Black Sea.

As food and water supplies are running short, Putin is using his forces to make living in the attacked cities intolerable, progressively applying pressure to force capitulation. It is estimated that 2 million refugees have fled from Ukraine into Europe so far. The U.S. has been warned not to directly intervene by Putin indicating that his nukes are ready, a tactic borrowed from North Korea’s Kim Jon Un.

The White House is responding with ever-tightening sanctions that now include an embargo of Russian oil, a decision that is resulting in soaring inflation and gas prices in the U.S. The economic war boomerangs. Biden is looking for oil now from places like Iran and Venezuela. There is no thought of reopening American oil drilling and pipeline construction that had the U.S. self-sufficient a couple of years ago. What a mess.

<strong>Joe (3/10/22):</strong> There is a Ukrainian poet, Oleksandr Irvanets, living in Lyiv, who stated, “I shout out to the whole world. I won’t forgive anyone.” That expresses my sentiments. Like Oleksandr, I am overwhelmed with bitterness for Putin, his military and government.

Yesterday, a maternity hospital in Ukraine was bombed. These are atrocities. Then, there are the refugees, the uprooted and exiled in life, carrying everything they have in a suitcase. An independent nation and the families of its 44 million people are being torn apart. “Do we spare a thought for the suffering or sail calmly on?” That was the message in one of Auden’s poems written in 1939, shortly after Nazi Germany invaded Poland.

<strong>Ken (3/11/22):</strong> As the Russian invasion of Ukraine grinds on, I see a comparison of today’s events with another U.S./Russian confrontation of 60 years ago — the Cuban Missile Crisis. Both conflicts involve a third party and can be boiled down to what comic — and sometimes poet — George Carlin called “Not in My Back Yard” events (NIMBYs).

Relatively early in the H-Bomb era, in October 1962, during the presidential term of John F. Kennedy, the White House was alerted to Russian activity in Cuba, and subsequently a U-2 spy-plane obtained photographic evidence of offensive missile launch sites under construction on the island, just 90 miles from Miami.

As the story goes, Kennedy rejected proposals to bomb and invade Cuba in favor of setting a maritime blockade — a quarantine they called it. Navy warships intercepted Russian cargo vessels laden with missiles, sending them back to Russia. The month-long face-off between Kennedy and Russian leader Nikita Khrushchev ended with Khrushchev blinking first and agreeing to the removal of all offensive weapons from Cuba in return for assurances that there would be no invasion of Cuba and NATO missiles would be removed from Turkey.

The people of both countries could exhale a sigh of relief as the nuclear war threat was eased. In a way, the roles of President Biden and Vladmir Putin today are reversed from JFK and Khrushchev, as Ukraine, sharing a border with Russia, was maneuvering to gain membership in NATO, thereby becoming a base for NATO soldiers and weapons and posing an existential threat to Putin. Following the Cuban Missile Crisis, there was a period of reduced tension between the two countries that doesn’t look to be a result of the current situation in eastern Europe.

<strong>Joe (3/13/22):</strong> The problems with Russia are long-standing. Since the Cuban Missile Crisis, they have invaded several countries (Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine in 2014, etc.). There are eight countries in the world with nuclear weapons. Are we at the point where simply because a nation has nuclear weapons and threatens to use them, a united group of other countries must sit around and do nothing when it attacks another state and creates a humanitarian crisis?

To do that means that any nuclear power is free to do what they want, except to run the risk of economic sanctions. Give me your view on this, please?

<strong>Ken (3/14/22):</strong> Eight countries are known to have constructed nuclear bombs and detonated nuclear tests — China, North Korea, France, India, Israel, Pakistan, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — and they possess a total of more than 13,000 devices.

Israel is believed to have unacknowledged nuclear weapons but maintains a stance of “strategic ambiguity.” It looks like the Islamic Theocracy of Iran will soon join the club. In the case of the little dictator in North Korea, going nuclear was insurance against being deposed by a whim of a more powerful nation. Think Saddam Hussein.

For the others in the group, for 70 years or so, relative peace has been maintained by the deterrent effect of mutually assured destruction should atomic war occur. However, now, dictator Putin may well be making a serious nuclear threat. He must know that his unprovoked aggression in Ukraine could lead to war crime charges should he fall into the hands of the United Nations and the International Court.

At this point, Vladmir Putin, having stepped over the line, would have little to lose going nuke if he were to be challenged by NATO and the U.S.

