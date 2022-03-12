Voice of the People: Tis the season to take high water/flooding seriously

Floodwaters endanger lives, create hazardous roadways and cause property damage. The Illinois Insurance Association encourages residents to have a response plan and secure proper insurance.

Review key flood terms. A flood advisory means forecasters anticipate weather that could result in flooding. Stay tuned for more information. A flood or flash flood watch indicates threatening conditions may cause flooding. Keep an eye out for changing weather. A flood warning signals an event is imminent or already occurring. Implement safety measures.

Good flood safety practices:

• Drive cautiously. Turn around rather than drive through water rushing over the roadway. A few inches of fast-moving water can carry off a small car. Stay off bridges compromised by rushing flood water.

• Do not approach high-water areas on foot. Adults can lose balance in only six inches of floodwater. Children are even more vulnerable.

• Move people and affected property to higher ground as floodwaters rise.

• Turn off electricity and gas if your home is in danger.

• Evacuate if authorities recommend it.

Appropriate insurance protection must be in place before flood damage occurs. For vehicles, the auto insurance policy must include comprehensive coverage. Home and property owners need a stand-alone, single-peril flood insurance policy 30 days before the event. Traditional homeowners policies exclude flood-related damage.

Awareness and advance preparation are essential to getting through a flood emergency.

<strong>Kevin J. Martin</strong>

<strong>Illinois Insurance Association</strong>