Voice of the People: State must do more to help services like Cornerstone

Illinois took an important step last year when it approved increased funding of services for people with disabilities. Agencies such as Cornerstone Services desperately need the increase to provide competitive wages for hardworking staff while also meeting the ever-rising costs of doing business. It’s a good step in the right direction but only a down payment for supporting people with special needs.

Social services ensure that individuals and their families can contribute through an array of programs and opportunities that help them live and work in the community. Without that support, people might lose some of the skills they fought hard to acquire.

We must build on the progress made last year and continue improving care for individuals with disabilities and their families.

Cornerstone remains committed to our mission, but the agency has faced a workforce shortage even before the pandemic. This has led us to reluctantly close some group homes and move residents. Simply put: Our wages we cannot compete with so many other jobs in this area.

The state of Illinois commissioned a nonprofit study to identify funding priorities that would ensure a stable, effective system of care for people with disabilities. Last year, the Legislature and the governor provided some of that funding. Now, I hope the legislature and governor will again support these vital services by fully funding the recommendations for the second.

<strong>Ben Stortz</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>