MOORE: You are much more powerful than you know

Are we merely floating through space on a rock in which powerful forces dominate us and leave us powerless to pursue our destiny?

Do our thoughts matter?

Do our actions matter?

Do our words matter?

Do our intentions matter?

Are we just a number?

Do we have any responsibility for the events that happen all around us?

Do we affect people around us and the decisions they make?

Do we affect the decisions of people in our proximity with whom we’ve never had any interaction at all, people we’ve never met?

Have you ever heard of The Maharishi Effect? The Maharishi Effect was first observed scientifically in the early 1970s. Since then, hundreds of scientific studies have been conducted in over 200 universities in more than 30 countries worldwide. The results from dozens of these studies are published in many peer-reviewed scientific journals.

The Maharishi Effect got its name from the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who developed a popularized form of meditation called Transcendental Meditation known today as TM. TM has been described as religious by some and non-religious by others. The Maharishi became famous in the west for hanging out with The Beatles and other celebrities.

Before we get too deep, although I have practiced a couple of different meditation forms, I have never practiced TM, nor am I promoting it. My chief interest is in the power of human consciousness, and my studies have led me to this topic which I must admit; I find it fascinating.

Simply put, The Maharishi Effect happens when a people come together to practice group meditation; during the window of time the meditation transpires, crime, violence and hospitalization rates decline by 16%-25%.

One well-known scientific study on The Maharishi Effect took place in Washington, D.C., from June 7-31, 1993, with up to 4,000 TM practitioners. In a city with about 1.5 million, this was far less than 1% of the population of D.C.

A 27-member Project Review Board comprising independent scientists and leading citizens approved the research protocol and monitored the research process.

The head of the study Dr. John Hagelin, who I must credit for providing much of the information in this article, hypothesized that there would be a 20% reduction in crime due to meditation.

Before the study began, the chief of police reportedly said, “It would take a foot of snow in June to reduce the crime rate by 20%, but he allowed his department to participate in the experiment by collecting and analyzing the data.

The crime dropped by an astonishing 23.3%. The study was published in Social Indicators Research in June 1999.

There were similar experiments conducted during the Israel-Lebanon war in the 1980s. The study found that when the number of meditators was largest, violence between both sides reduced by about 80%. The study was published in the Journal of Conflict Resolution in December 1988.

The study was so groundbreaking, researchers performed seven more experiments to examine the effects of group meditation on the Israel-Lebanon war over the next two years.

The studies revealed that when the size of the group reached a certain threshold, there was a significant reduction in violence. They also found that people in the vicinity of such a meditating group experienced physiological changes, increased coherence, reduced plasma cortisol, increased blood levels of serotonin, biochemical changes and neurophysiological changes, almost as if they were meditating themselves.

When taken together, the likelihood that reductions in violence were coincidental was less than one part in 10 million million million.

What did the Maharishi say about this? “We know, if we drop a stone in a pond, the ripples begin to move, and they move over the whole pond, reaching all the extremities. One slight stir in any part of the pond stirs the entire pond. It influences the entire field of water and its surroundings. Similarly, by every thought, word and action, every individual sets forth influence in their surroundings, and that influence is not restricted to any boundaries. It goes on and reaches every level of creation.”

Next time you feel helpless and insignificant, I hope this helps you understand that you have great power over your surroundings, maybe more than any of us can even comprehend.