Voice of the People: Inhumanity is the evil in prideful men

In sadness, I think of what Jesus said in Matthew 24:6: "And you will hear of wars and rumors of wars. See that you are not alarmed, for this must take place, but the end is not yet."

I can't help to think about the communist dictator Vladimir Putin of Russia, who invades an independent nation, Ukraine. Throughout history, prideful men with thoughts of power and personal prestige have caused untold pain and suffering on different nations and people groups.

People living in the 21st Century (you would think?) would have learned from the history of previous generations to correct its sinful inhumanity of man! King Solomon said this in the book of Ecclesiastes 3:18, "And then I realized that God is letting the world go on its sinful way so that he can test mankind, and so that men themselves will see that they are no better than beasts."

Frightening statement about humanity, but there is hope. Hope starts by thought-provoking history being taught in all schools in the world to educate future generations. It should be taught by teachers who bring to life the accurate truth about right and wrong of past civilizations and how they collapsed.

Then there should be thought-provoking conversation among the students, as to the reasons (moral decay) for the collapse of those civilizations and ideas as to correct those evils in the society in which they lived. If not, it is why people say, "History always repeats itself."

God has given man the ability to think, reason, love and create; however, to get along with each other in the world, that is our individual responsibility to each other. As individuals working to secure a just and free society, never give total power to a centralized governing body of any nation because when you do it creates dependency on government that can enslave the people slowly but surely.

If humanity is to deal with the sinful nature of pride, the book of Proverbs tells of a right type of character a man should possess. It is found in Proverbs 3:13-15 that, "the man who knows right from wrong and has good judgment and common sense is happier than the man who is immensely rich! For such wisdom is far more valuable than precious jewels. Nothing else compares with it."

Wisdom gives a long and good life, riches, honor, pleasure, and peace. I am amazed that President Biden and others on Capitol Hill are espousing democracy and freedom, but are still welcoming Russian oil to our shores of America. Do you (the American people) believe the verbal garbage out of the mouth of President Biden, and others in congress, about freedom when we have enough oil in this country to supply our own needs, but buy from dictators? How sad!

Maybe, we need a real freedom fighter like Enes Kanter from Turkey, who became an American citizen and changed his name to Enes Freedom. He knows about losing personal freedom in his country because of a dictator in Turkey-Erdogan. Every dictator in the world starts by disarming the people in their country to get control of the populace; however, when citizens are armed (like in Ukraine) they are capable of freeing themselves from tyranny. May, freedom-loving American people pray for the Ukrainian people to have freedom over a dictator and be vigilant to protect our own freedoms in this country.

<strong>David Suprenant</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>