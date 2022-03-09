EDITORIAL: Time has come to support the riverwalk project

Capturing the potential of the Kankakee River appears to finally be within the community’s grasp.

On Monday, the last of three entities signed onto an agreement moving the much-discussed Kankakee Riverwalk development forward through the hiring of an executive director. All three entities — Kankakee City Council, Kankakee Valley Park District and the Kankakee Riverfront Society, a non-governmental, volunteer group — were unanimous in their support of the project, and we think that speaks volumes about the need for such a venture.

Getting to this point is thanks in large part to the passion of a small but committed group. But now, as the time has come to acquire the funding needed to make this dream a reality, broader community support will be vital. Local officials say this project must be funded from sources other than taxpayers. With that directive, whoever fills the role of executive director will be tasked with bringing in private donations.

This is good news for two reasons.

One, taxpayers are carrying enough weight and certainly don’t need more piled on. And two, people are more committed to something they help create. With residents, organizations and businesses giving of themselves to bring this riverwalk to life, it will create a real sense of buy-in and ownership, allowing the project to have an even greater impact on the community.

It’s been well researched and documented that when people feel like they helped build something, they feel more invested in its future. And with the Kankakee River, there is certainly a future beyond the first riverwalk and we will need all hands on deck to get us there.

So, when you’re bound to cross the path of the riverwalk’s capital campaign in the near future, we encourage you to show your support and help by pitching in what you can.

"A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination and hard work."

Colin Powell