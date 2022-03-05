WEBBER: Hammers of the road misguided

I’ve been closely watching the truck convoys, both in Canada and the one in America developing as this is written. And as one can imagine, after 50+ years in transportation, I have some thoughts about my fellow truckers.

Both groups of “Road Hammers” should be applauded for standing up to fight the growing oppression of liberal tyrannical governments in North America. Somebody had to do something, but it’s a shame it was left to truckers. Recall, it was the truckers who kept working during the entire pandemic, although never deemed essential.

Having said this, the Canucks went about their protest the wrong way, and it may take Canada a while to recover from the perniciousness now being carried out by Fidel Castro’s reported bastard child, Justin Trudeau. How Trudeau treated those truckers, as compared to the BLM riots, was criminal. As of the writing of this column, he still hasn’t relented his “Emergency Powers.” Like father, like son. Truckers also have a long memory, Comrade Trudeau.

I admire the Canadian truckers for their courage and determination. The absurd COVID mandates they were stuck with were costing them money and trampling their rights. I doubt any driver caused the violence problems reported by the corrupt media. Truckers may be grumpy, but they’re not violent people. They’re also more intelligent than most people give them credit for.

In my view, the Freedom Truckers made one fatal mistake though. When they got to Ottawa and made their point, they were ordered to go home by their cowardly dictator. The truckers dug in, which road hammers are wont to do. Did I tell you truckers can be bullheaded, too?

At the point they were ordered to go home, they should have obeyed and gone home — and stayed there. Then encourage their trucker company counterparts to do so. If the truckers stopped en masse, it would have brought that infantile dictator and the country to its knees in less than a week.

You missed your chance, boys.

As for the American convoy traveling across New Mexico as I write this, supposedly in protest of COVID mandates, I don’t understand their thinking. Most COVID mandates have finally been terminated, despite Pritzker’s best efforts to hang on to his “power.” You’re beating a dead horse, boys.

Most convoys are made up of owner-operators, good folks who own one or two trucks. They rightly have autonomy with what they can do with their trucks. On the other hand, truckers driving for established larger companies have routes to be met and, in most cases, would never be authorized to travel in a convoy.

Convoys are a public safety hazard, particularly in winter conditions. Too much can go horribly wrong. Many “four-wheelers” have no concept of how to share the road with one truck, imagine the nightmare of multiple trucks.

Trucking companies are not able to take trucks or drivers away for the time it would take to participate in a convoy, either. You can bet if you see one of the big carriers (Schneider, JB Hunt, Swift, etc.) in a convoy, a) management doesn’t know it; b) the insurance carrier doesn’t know it; and c) the truck just happened to be going in that direction.

It would be my suggestion at the next truck stop gathering, hopefully not a Petro where they were ignorantly going to deny services, they change their cause or disband. I can almost guarantee no American trucking company is going to take the chance to engage in a convoy. Owner-operators would be mostly on their own. To make this truly effective, they need the help of some trucking companies, even if it is smaller companies not answering to corporate boards.

I like the idea floated of not entering Washington, D.C., and instead congregating around the Beltway. By doing so, Queen Pelosi cannot have them illegally arrested and thrown in prison, as she did with the Jan. 6 protestors. I would think the plan is to block the Beltway so that no truck traffic can enter the city to supply the Swamp their indulgences. Think about garbage pile up, too.

Unfortunately, this group will never get the big carriers to participate and, in the end, is doomed to failure. The corrupt media, on the side of government, will crucify them, making them out to be anarchists or even white supremacists, as Biden deliriously believes they’re everywhere. Any skirmish will be blown completely out of proportion, as it was in Canada.

Unlike Canada, the big carriers will not participate in any stay-at-home tactics afterward either. Their shareholders won’t allow it. There aren’t enough owner-operators to make a difference in the supply chains either.

Sorry my brethren, unless you change tactics, your plight is doomed to fail. You’re wasting time and money. Get back to what you’re best at doing — hauling freight.

Things will change in November.