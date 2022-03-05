Voice of the People: Indictment highlights need for reform in Illinois

On Wednesday, we learned that former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan was indicted for his involvement in a years-long bribery scheme involving the public utility ComEd. The bombshell indictment also alleged that Madigan used his position to steer business to his property tax law firm. These are grave breaches of public trust, further undermining Illinoisans’ already fragile confidence in their government.

Governor Pritzker called the indictment a “condemnation of a system infected with promises of pay-to-play” and declared that the “era of corruption and self-dealing among Illinois politicians must end.”

To make that happen, we have to change the system. The legislature took some steps in the right direction last year with its ethics package, but much, much more remains to be done.

Fix our weak campaign finance laws. Money was the root of Madigan’s power, insulating him from accountability and enabling him to reward loyalists and punish those who spoke up or stepped out of line. We need to strengthen Illinois’ weak campaign finance laws to prevent this level of power accumulation, closing loopholes like the self-funding provision that allow leaders to evade contribution limits and rake in millions. We also need to implement public campaign financing so candidates can stand on their own instead of being dependent on party leaders.

Give the Legislative Inspector General real independence. Every former Inspector General has said the office is too weak. The last one resigned in frustration, calling the office a “paper tiger” and saying that the new ethics bill didn’t fix the problems. The office needs to be able to conduct robust investigations and publish reports about lawmaker wrongdoing without having to get approval from the legislators it’s supposed to oversee.

Enact real lobbying reform to draw healthy boundaries between legislators and lobbyists. Almost every other state has at least a one-year cooling off period before legislators become lobbyists; many require longer waits. Last year’s ethics package fell far short of the norm, requiring a six-month wait only if state legislators retire before the end of their term.

Have a serious discussion about lawmakers’ outside income and conflicts of interest. The indictment’s assertion that then-Speaker Madigan used his position to drive business to his property tax law firm highlights the opportunities for corruption that can arise in a citizen legislature. We need to explore ways to reduce avoidable conflicts of interest and properly disclose unavoidable ones. Illinoisans cannot trust their government if they believe their representatives are using their office for personal gain instead of the public interest.

We can’t become cynical. Other states have enacted major reforms to pull themselves out of the quagmire of cronyism and corruption, and Illinois can too. It’s time to roll up our sleeves, fight for systemic, meaningful change, and build the government we deserve.

<strong>Reform in Illinois</strong>