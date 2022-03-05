MAREK: Memory gotten foggy in pandemic? You are not alone

Of course, I am now called by those senior names that we hate. Elderly, past Social Security. Medicare recipient. Or just old. But does that mean that we are no longer counted as people who make a difference? Is it time to leave the workplace as we can no longer be trusted to have the skill level we used to have? Is that inability to recall an event the death of our productivity? Is there early dementia or, heaven forbid, Alzheimer’s disease?

I have retired. We have moved to a different principal location. Friends have changed as we are in a different community. Also, some of those we cherished as friends have died or have moved away themselves. Has this made memory more difficult?

I recently read that the pandemic has not helped our memory at all. In fact, it has caused further deterioration of it. If you cannot remember that person’s name, join the crowd. You are not imagining things. We senior citizens have been hit the worst.

As you look back over the past few months, you may have a hard time picking out specific things that you did. Who did you see? Where did you have dinner? Did we see the last episode of “Yellowstone”?

Sound familiar? Well, to understand what the last two years have done to memory, we need to understand a bit more how memory works. Each day you are bombarded with new information, be it in person, your phone, the newspaper, or TV. Your brain does not store it all. To form a memory, the brain uses more energy as it requires you to grow a new connection in the neurons of the brain. Apparently, your brain sorts out these new bits of information and estimates whether a particular piece is worth holding onto.

The brain then decides how likely it is that you will need to hold on to that new information. In other words, it catalogs how accessible it needs to keep it. Information that you use often gets a higher priority and is retained for future use. Information that you have used recently is much easier to retrieve than those facts or names that you haven’t thought about for a long time.

And finally, memories are retrieved based on the similarity they have to the present situation you are experiencing right now. The pandemic has messed with all three of these aspects of memory.

Now we have this persistent disease. People are feeling more disconnected from their work, their social life, and their families. Apparently, it is harder to concentrate with all that is going around and is new. The more deeply you think about some new fact, the better it imbeds itself in your memory. Anxiety about your life, your health, and perhaps, your job tends to make it harder to sustain your attention to what is going on, and the brain lets it slide.

I have also read that the pandemic has caused more self-medication, be it alcohol, marijuana, or more illicit drugs. All these can impair the brain’s ability to form memories. The result of such matters makes the brain less likely to engage in doing the work necessary to turn present happenings into those long-term memories. Admit it. As you look back over 2020 and 2021, there are a lot of blurry memories without specifics. The times out for dinner, the walks for that needed exercise and time outside the house, the binge-watching of TV series, all lead to more blurring. Your mind decides that these repetitious things are not worthy of access for later times.

Many of our encounters are more short term. Those who have read books on Kindle or listened on audio, often cannot recall the title of the book that they are currently reading since they do not see that title every time they “open” their book. Book readers see that name each time they pick up or lay down their novel. Same idea. No repetition, no recall.

Remembering things is easiest when the event is quite distinctive. If you have only one trip to France, nothing gets in the way of that visit. Pictures of that trip cause instant recall of parts that were worth remembering. But a fifth trip this month to the grocery store does not earn a special place in your memory.

Also, think of this: Working from home for so many has also played into that loss of memory. Every day is the same. Same walk to the den. Same desk with the same material on it. Meetings are on Zoom without the interplay of other humans nearby. There is none of that side chatter that would take place if you were in person. “How are the kids? Did you see that movie?” These don’t take place when you just close your computer.

So, when you don’t remember that high-school friend’s married name or who came to the reunion, there are reasons for that loss. Of course, there are solutions. The best is having special occasions instead of the day-to-day same old-same-old. Work harder on remembering those important items. Write down important data as that helps to instill the item. And most importantly, forgive yourself when you forget. A bunch of those losses of names just comes with the gray hair.