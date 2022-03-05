JACKSON: A reminder to cherish your freedom of speech

Credit for the original expression of the proverb “Experience is the best teacher” is given to Roman Emperor Julius Caesar. And it can be an even better lesson if you gain that experience at someone else’s expense. American citizens can learn a valuable lesson today at the expense of Russian citizens. Freedom of speech is a wonderful right and privilege not enjoyed worldwide.

When it comes to our freedoms, nothing ranks higher in order and importance than our right of expression. Yet, we are equally boastful and ignorant of this. Too many assume that right gives them freedom to spout off about anything or anyone as they choose. That is not the intent of that law. We have the constitutional liberty to speak out against our government without fear of government retribution.

We have been in many foreign wars. Some unavoidable and others when our involvement was unnecessary and unwinnable. As United States citizens, we can say that out loud. We can tell our president and other elected officials how right or wrong they were for entering us into ridiculous, expensive and human costly conflicts. And we can go about our daily lives.

One of today’s best teachers of our right of expression is a Russian, if we would only listen to and learn from him. Alex Ovechkin is a current National Hockey League player and one of the greatest professional hockey players ever. He is a Russian that comes to this country to play at the highest level of his sport. He is an athlete. He knows his role.

Without fail, once the Russian military encroached the sovereign country of Ukraine, the American media sought out comments from Ovechkin and some of the other more than 40 Russian hockey players in this country. Most have intelligently refused to respond. Either without knowledge of the lack of rights or complete disregard for the safety of the Russian athletes and or their families, our media publicly put them on the spot with stupid questions. Mind you, in America we just want our athletes and high-profile entertainers to shut up and dribble or shut up and sing or shut up and putt when it comes to commenting about current social and political events. And they have the absolute right to voice their position.

Hockey player Ovechkin was supposed to put down his stick and answer questions completely unrelated to his livelihood. He was asked how he felt about his country’s invasion of Ukraine and war in general. They asked his position on his country’s leader. In his best and most carefully guarded way, he said the situation is not good. He hopes the war ends soon. He prefers peace. He has family in Russia. He was further pressed to comment about his thoughts and relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. He merely and intelligently said, “He is my president.” Ovechkin reminded the media that he is an athlete. That is all. He slaps pucks. He can’t slap his government’s hands.

Even if he thought the invasion of Ukraine by his country was wrong and as stupid as our involvement in Vietnam, he can’t say that. He’s not a privileged American citizen. He and his family could be killed by the government. Because of his intelligent, life-ensuring responses, Ovechkin has been subjected to the verbal wrath of some of our most ignorant citizens. He has been called a coward and a sympathizer for refusing to denounce his country’s military action. Russians don’t have a First Amendment right that guarantees them freedom to speak.

The lesson is that even on the highest international stages, citizens of the United States have a guaranteed right to speak out against our country’s policies and policymakers without fear. We can do it during international or the most celebrated national events. We can write against it, sing against it, and march it, then go home without fear of losing our life. Certainly, there is the risk of losing their financial livelihood, but that is not a retributive act by our government.

Listen to Alex Ovechkin and other Russians. Observe the restrictive positions they are in. Reread the First Amendment of our constitution and cherish it. And use it responsibly.

If you want to send a Thank You to Ovechkin, send it c/o the Washington Capitals of the NHL.