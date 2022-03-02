EDITORIAL: Time to prepare is before the storm

By Daily Journal Editorial Board

Weather can change from blue skies to ominous clouds in an instant in Illinois. When the wail of an alert siren is heard, it’s officially too late to become prepared.

In fact, the time to be prepared for severe weather is long before those sirens go off.

That’s the message that many are trying to get out this week as it’s Illinois Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

To stay safe during severe weather, the National Weather Service recommends ensuring you understand how local warning systems work, investing in an NOAA weather radio and acting when severe weather strikes.

For that first recommendation, the NWS is offering Storm Spotter training sessions via webinar this month.

The two-hour sessions will cover severe weather hazards, including thunderstorms and tornadoes. It will also address safety concerns, planning for and anticipating severe thunderstorms, general storm structure and movement and identification of important storm features.

For a number of reasons, Grundy County Emergency Management Director Joe Schroeder encourages residents to attend one of the sessions.

As the training helps residents understand how to spot potentially dangerous weather, it might help calm the nerves of those who are frightened by storms, Schroeder said. Understanding the weather can possibly ease fears.

Also, he said, the sessions will include training for weather spotter volunteers, something the NWS is always in need of.

These spotters help give officials and meteorologists a more complete picture of what’s happening in what Schroeder calls “ground truth reports.”

“We can all see what’s indicated on radar, but the ground truth gives us validation that it’s doing this or not doing that,” he said.

We encourage residents to register for and attend one of the seminars. You never know what you’ll learn that might one day save your life.

The NWS Chicago Storm Spotter training is free and open to the public. Classes are appropriate for all ages, though ages 10 and up will likely get the most out of the session.

Pre-registration is required and available at <a href="http://weather.gov/lot/spotter_talk" target="_blank">weather.gov/lot/spotter_talk</a>.

Sessions are planned for:

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16

10 a.m. Saturday, March 19