JACKSON: Sportsmanship should not be a lost art

One of the most beautiful things about sports is sportsmanship.

Exhibiting ethical behavior, integrity, poise under pressure and accepting the official outcome is pretty much all a spectator or supporter should expect.

Cheating, dirty play, sulking and definitely violence has no place in athletic competition at any level.

The athletic combativeness displayed during athletic competition is how we typically measure the event. We want fierce competition. We appreciate strategy. We expect fair officiating. We want the home teams to be hospitable and the visiting teams to act like guests. But during even the most intense competition, we expect a certain level of mutual respect at all times amongst all parties involved including and especially coaches, officials and even fans.

At many levels of sports, amateur and professional, it is traditional for teams to give a postgame handshake or fist bump acknowledging the efforts and outcome of the game. It is a simple gesture of respect. But a great measure of personal maturity.

Never would I have thought the day would come when the suggestion would be made to end the postgame tradition in order to prevent any subject from committing poor sportsmanship. Yes, to prevent a coach or player from assaulting an opposing coach or player during the end of the game ritual, the answer is to end the ritual.

We have witnessed this illogic in other areas of society. If someone enters your property without permission and damages or steals your property, the immediate suggested correction is for the victim’s behavior to change. Someone steals something from your vehicle, you should lock the doors and keep your property out of view. Your child’s bike gets stolen from your porch, you should bring the replacement bike inside. Instead of dealing with the person with the wrongful behavior, we further victimize the victim by questioning his or her common sense. And we wonder why rates of crime and indecent behavior keep climbing.

For the second time in consecutive years, a basketball coach and mentor to young impressionable men exhibited inappropriate postgame behavior. The University of Michigan is in the top tier of college sports. You do not have to be a sports fan to know about the storied history of UM sports. But for those who do, they know that its head basketball coach has a head problem. And a violence problem and a poor sportsmanship problem.

In 2021, Michigan coach Juwann Howard went after the head coach of another BIG Ten Conference opponent. Although the incident did not escalate beyond a verbal exchange, coach Howard, setting a fine example for his players who had to restrain him, was ejected from the game after objecting to officiating and threatening the opposing coach. His rationale was that he was raised by his grandmother on the south side of Chicago and he doesn’t take to being talked to in a certain way. His consequence was being named college basketball’s Coach of the Year.

As with all unchecked bad behavior, this year coach Howard escalated his behavior from verbal to physical and involved some of his players. At the end of a game last week between UM and University of Wisconsin, both teams lined up for the traditional postgame handshake. Coach Howard, still sulking from the loss and from being outcoached took out his frustration by assaulting one of the opposing coaches and causing a melee of both teams. Howard did not like the strategy used by the winning coach during the last 15 seconds of a certain victory.

He took that as a sign of disrespect and you just don’t disrespect a southside Chicago kid. We see the result of that every day in Chicago. We don’t expect to see it on national television.

For his violence, lack of sportsmanship and poor example-setting during the postgame ritual, Howard was suspended from coaching the next five games. That’s it.

Oh, and there has been a loud cry for ending the tradition of showing maturity by congratulating your opponent’s success. Because that is the problem and cause for Howard’s violent behavior.

Howard should be allowed to coach. But not at the college level. His style is more fitting for coaching in the Chicago Gangs After Midnight Basketball League.