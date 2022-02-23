EDITORIAL: Take part in spay/neuter coupon program

While we are a day late, we think there’s still merit in discussing World Spay Day.

The annual observation fell this year on Tuesday, the same day Kankakee County Animal Control kicked off SNIP (its Spay and Neuter Incentive Programs).

From now until March 22, Kankakee County residents can pick up spay and neuter coupons valued at $40 for dogs and $30 for cats. These discounts on surgery can be used at a number of area veterinarian offices.

It’s these types of programs that ultimately save lives. Euthanasia rates increase exponentially in areas where there are no viable spay/neuter programs readily available.

Without spay and neuter initiatives, homeless animals are often euthanized, neglected or die of disease, according to the Humane Society International. Sterilization is critical for the management of free-roaming dogs and cats and related disease control concerns.

When you consider that dogs are 15 times and cats are 45 times more prolific than humans, you can see how animal populations can quickly grow out of control.

One pair of unspayed/unneutered dogs and their offspring can create 67,000 dogs in six years. One pair of unspayed/unneutered cats and their offspring can produce 420,000 cats in just seven years.

Often these animals end up on the streets or worse.

So, consider this your friendly belated World Spay Day reminder to pick up a coupon and take care of the animals in your life.

"The greatness of a nation can be judged by the way its animals are treated."

Mahatma Gandhi