EDITORIAL: Another young life taken, another call to action

In July 2021, a 15-year-old was shot and killed while standing outside his Kankakee home.

We thought it would be a wake-up call for the community.

In August, those unfortunate enough to be near the Kankakee County Courthouse ran for cover as a deadly gun battle broke out in broad daylight.

We thought it would be a wake-up call for the community.

This week, we reported news about another 15-year-old being shot dead in Kankakee.

Now, we just don’t know what to think.

“Fifteen years should never be a lifetime.” You read those words in this same space just seven months ago as we pleaded with Kankakee to stand up and fight for the youth of our community after Davarion Jones’ death.

We are dismayed we have to repeat that sentence. But here we are.

Just a few weeks ago, we spoke with Kankakee Police Chief Robin Passwater regarding the city’s 11 homicides in 2021. He explained the problems the city is facing go beyond that count. There were 38 people shot in the city that same year.

And, he explained, the problem goes beyond that count as well. Of those 38, 11 were younger than 18. In most of those incidents, it was a juvenile shooting another juvenile.

While the vast majority of homicides have a targeted victim, a community faces a greater threat when it’s juveniles pulling the trigger. And with the young age of shooters in the city, that’s the threat residents of Kankakee are facing.

“They are shooting from cars at houses. They don’t care who or what they hit,” Passwater said. “We see it here, but it is everywhere in this country; there is a sense of lawlessness.”

Lawlessness is a pretty scary word.

We would say maybe this will be the community’s wake-up call, but ...

"I always tell young people to hold on to their dreams. And sometimes you have to stand up for what you think is right even if you have to stand alone."

Claudette Colvin