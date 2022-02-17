EDITORIAL: School board's work should be done in public eye

There’s a phrase we are quite fond of here at the Daily Journal that sums up perfectly our thoughts on elected officials who try to skirt open government and public meeting laws.

“You might be in the letter of the law, but you’re not in the spirit of the law.”

And we must say when it comes to the Bradley Elementary School District 61’s decision to relax its mask mandate and other COVID-19 protocols last week, those words hit the nail on the head.

Before feathers get ruffled, let’s be clear about one thing: We are not arguing the decision the district made. We said it before, and we’ll say it again — we respect the fact we aren’t medical professionals or scientists and therefore will not weigh in on the mask battle.

We are arguing, though, the way the school district made the decision.

One Bradley parent raised the question of why there was no board meeting between a judge’s ruling Feb. 4 to issue a temporary restraining order against the state’s mandates and Feb. 6, when parents received a series of emails that culminated in an announcement of policy changes.

It was a board-level decision to put the policies in place, and we were told a lawyer informed the school board president and district leadership a board vote wasn’t necessary to remove it. So, the district superintendent said he made the decision to act upon the judge’s ruling.

If it stopped there, we wouldn’t be talking about this — but it didn’t. The district superintendent said he contacted board members individually to ask if they were in support.

The board president confirmed, saying, “[The superintendent] sent a text to us asking for our consent. There was no communication between board members. We only communicated with [the superintendent] whether we would be in favor of that. Had it been a majority against, he would not have done it.”

So, we circle back to the letter of the law versus the spirit of the law. We think it’s clear the phrase holds up quite well in this instance. While a board vote wasn’t needed according to the district’s lawyers, this was clearly a board decision that was not made in the public eye.