Voice of the People: Bears should focus more on level of play and not end zone antics

Did Walter Payton ever spike the football? A quick online search yielded five times. There might have been more, but he usually handed the ball to an offensive lineman to spike after a touchdown.

He didn’t wait for several team mates to make a human pyramid and mug for the cameras. Mostly, he acted like he had visited the end zone before.

If that was good enough for Walter Payton, why isn’t it good enough for today’s NFL players, including the Chicago Bears?

It’s a new day for the Bears. In three or four years, fans and media either will be talking dynasty or lamenting another new day/different management scenario. More likely, it’ll be something in-between leaning toward the latter.

We all crave better football, but because the Bears are so wedded to a “culture,” I’m hoping the new coaching staff can instill a more Walter Payton-like approach to the game itself and less to choreographed celebrations.

Instead, that energy could be directed to sharper in-game and half-time adjustments. Save “Club Dub” for victories against someone other than the Lions and Giants.

And for goodness sake, don’t (tick) off Virginia McCaskey — again.

<strong>Jim Newton</strong>

<strong>Itasca</strong>