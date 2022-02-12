Voice of the People: Columnist uses incomplete data to misrepresent researcher's work

<strong>Editor’s note:</strong> <em>This letter is a response to a wFeb. 8 column by Steve Sainbury titled “Thinking of buying a gun for self-defense? Don’t do it.”</em>

Steven Sainsbury pushes the absurd claim there are only 2,000 defensive gun uses per year.

The claim overwhelmingly relies on counting defensive gun uses reported in news articles, but that is a dramatic undercount because virtually all successful self-defense cases don’t make the news. Ninety-five percent of defensive gun uses involve merely brandishing a gun, and less than 1% involve the attacker being killed or wounded.

But most news stories only report on cases where attackers are killed and brandishings are ignored.

Seventeen national surveys find an average of 2 million defensive gun uses per year. The US Justice Department’s National Crime Victimization Survey puts it at around 100,000. Both show the 2,000 claim is ridiculous.

The piece emphasizes how few justifiable homicides are reported by the FBI, but he seems completely unaware that less than 10% of police departments report justifiable homicides to the FBI, and even the departments that do are missing most cases.

Finally, the article labels me a “gun rights advocate,” not a researcher who held academic positions at Wharton, the University of Chicago, Stanford and Yale, and been a senior advisor for research at the US Justice Department.

John R. Lott Jr., Ph.D.

President, Crime Prevention Research Center