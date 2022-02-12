Voice of the People: Are we so sick of COVID restrictions that we will risk our loved ones?

I wish to add my testimony to comments by Kankakee County NAACP President Theodis Pace and Health Department John Bevis in the Daily Journal on Feb. 9 regarding masks in schools.

After over 40 years working in schools, I know firsthand how easily illnesses can spread in school environments. Although teachers have preached proper hygiene long before the pandemic, children and adults do not always practice it in daily actions.

I personally know of three families in another state with relaxed COVID masking rules whose children brought COVID home from school or activities and then infected the whole household.

In these cases all eligible were fully vaccinated and so none were hospitalized, but one little boy who had just turned 5 and had yet to get the vaccine was miserably sick with fevers of up to 104 for several days. Fortunately, there were no especially COVID vulnerable individuals in those households. But what if there are?

Some may find masking a nuisance but is it as bad as what our neighbors would face upon contracting this still deadly disease? My 4-year-old grandson wears a mask to his preschool and indoor activities with no problem, and so can safely participate even though he is still too young for the vaccine.

We are tired of the restrictions, but are you so tired that you would risk having a loved one or neighbor rest in peace early?

Stephen Harman

Kankakee