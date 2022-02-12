MAREK: Basketball, snow, and the legends

As with many Midwest boys growing up, basketball was a favorite sport. Whether it was watching the beloved Illini, the Central Comets, or playing on the Clifton Grade School team, I was enamored with basketball and respectful of those who played it so well.

In January 1967, the UCLA powerhouse was to play my Illini at the Chicago Stadium. The incredible John Wooden would bring his team to Illinois and would be bringing Lew Alcindor along with his raft of talented starters. My father was an equal fan of the round ball game. What was more perfect for a Christmas present than tickets to this highly touted game? They were bought and put under the tree.

After the holidays, I returned to Chicago for the last semester at Northwestern Law School. Two fellow classmates and I lived at 4800 north, near the lake. I was not sure who my dad would invite for the second ticket and I really couldn’t afford to buy any more.

As that mid-January date approached, I was at my downtown part-time job law clerking for the New York Central Railroad and would return to classes that next week. As I sat in my office, my boss came in and announced that I should take off for home as heavy snow was already falling. He was closing the office early.

I got into my old VW and headed along the Outer Drive North. All four northbound lanes were open but the snow was already deep. Within the first mile, it was down to three lanes and then two. By the time I reached Belmont Avenue, there was only one lane passable. I made the exit and only had four blocks to go. As I turned down my street, I realized that I had to bust through a few drifts to make it to my driveway and safety. I made it through the first three or four, but only fifty feet short of my drive, I hit a monster. The car came to a stop in the middle of it.

I could see that there was no hope. The snow was almost up to the window. And I was wearing the only suit I owned! No choice! I rolled down the window and crawled out. But wait, I couldn’t leave the window down, so I dug away enough to open the door, close the window, and shut the car up tight. I then practically swam to our apartment.

Chicago was receiving the largest snow fall in memory, almost three feet. The city just shut down except for the EL that continued to run. I got a call from my father that evening. It would appear that coming from Clifton to Chicago was out. Would I like the tickets for the game in two days? I quickly said yes, but asked how the tickets would get to me. He said that he had left them at his office in Kankakee and a friend, Dr. Bower, was taking the train into the city the next morning. If I could meet him at the 12th Street station, he would have the tickets. No problem, Dad.

I made my way to the EL and down to the station where I met the good doctor and got the two tickets. I could take the EL the next day to the stadium. I called a young lady I had been seeing and she agreed to join me. We would meet at the game.

The next morning there was no snow being moved on our street so I walked to the EL and later joined my date at the front of the stadium. What followed was an amazing display of basketball by a player and a coach. By the end of the first half, Illinois had shot 55% from the field. Pretty good, but they were down 20 points! Alcindor, later to be known as Kareem Abdul Jabbar, put on a show like I had never seen. When he shot from the free-throw line he was shooting down at the basket.

Needless to say, the coaching of John Wooden was just as impressive as he moved his defenses, substituted his players, and totally controlled the game. I had just seen the start of a college career of a man and a coach who would never be equaled. UCLA would win 88 consecutive games, win ten national championships in 12 years, seven of them in a row, with 38 consecutive wins In NCAA March Madness and four perfect seasons.

Alcindor would help this all get started, but John Wooden finished the run. John Wooden deserves his own column, but today is more about the snow.

I got home later that day and was watching out our front window. There were dozens of cars stuck in the snow. Since it was a one-way street, there was no way a snow plow could get down it.

I saw one man with a shovel in the street digging out a place to put a car along the curb. Then there were three men. I called to my roommates and told them we had to join in. We bundled up and shared the two shovels we had. Soon there were close to 100 people out there with shovels.

Car after car was unburied and moved to a cleared curb. When we got to my little beetle, twelve or so of us just lifted it up and set it next to the curb. By dark, we had cleared the two-block street so that a snowplow could now make it through.

It took the city a week or better to get back to a sense of normal. By then that classic basketball game was history as the weather had taken over the front page.

But for me, there were two great memories, the first being the snowfall, and the second the continued marveling of Wooden and Kareem for another 20 years. Deep snow can also be a friend at times.