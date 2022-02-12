JACKSON: Never agree to pay someone else's debt

Never blame the victim. Sounds like a pretty acceptable rule of thumb. Other than a guilty defendant, most rational people would tend to subscribe to the practice. But, like most good things, there are always exceptions.

There are many accounts of retail establishments being robbed when an overzealous staff attempts to thwart the crime and ends up being injured or killed. Most sane people would agree that no amount of someone else’s money is worth losing your life. Just give the criminal what he or she demands and live. Money can be replaced.

A bartender at a Las Vegas lodge was robbed of nearly $4,000. The robber put a gun to the man’s head and demanded he turn over all the cash. The victim intelligently complied. Now he is living to regret it.

Edward Parker feared for his life on a December night in 2020 when a robber put a gun to his head and demanded he turn over the money. He was told to kneel on the floor and put his hands behind his head. Total loss to the lodge was $3,937.35. No loss of life. Money can be replaced.

Parker did the smart thing that night. Two people have since been arrested and charged with the robbery. Parker was cleared of any involvement in the crime or with having any knowledge of the crooks. He was clearly just a victim. Should be the end of the story. It is not.

Edward Parker the bartender and victim was later presented with a “repayment form” by his employer for the losses. Fearing termination, he signed the form. His pay was docked $300 at a time until the loss was repaid within six months of the robbery. After the loss was repaid, he was demoted to call-in status, but was never called in to work again. Naturally, Parker is now suing his employer.

It is difficult to sympathize with him for this financial loss that he agreed to repay. This happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was clearly a victim. Had he refused to repay a debt he did not owe, he would have been fired.

His bartender income was never reported, but his COVID-related loss of income would have been covered plus an extra $600 per week. He had his life and the opportunity to take time off and get any emotional care he may have needed. There was no gun put to his head when he signed the demand for repayment. In this case, he is not a victim. He is to blame for agreeing to repay someone else’s debt.

Certainly, it would be easy to jump all over the business for what seems like an unethical policy, especially considering the loss occurred during a very traumatic ordeal. But, the business didn’t twist his arm. He was not a naïve, fresh-out-of-college kid. He was a fortysomething-year-old when he made this blunder.

Comparable to signed nondisclosure agreements that are never favorable to victims, a deal is a deal. Or like the long-term professional league sports contracts that are signed before a player has a record-breaking year and then wants to renegotiate the following season, you don’t get to come back later after you have come to your senses.

This will turn into a David vs Goliath story and garner much public sympathy for the robbery victim. And the business will capitulate to save itself from public shame.

There is a simple lesson to be learned from this. Never agree to repay something you didn’t steal, break or refused to sacrifice your life to save. Money can be replaced. But, in this case, I don’t think it should be. Call it an educational fee.

If any recompense on the part of the business could be ruled in the former bartender’s favor, a one-night open bar tab would be a nice gesture.