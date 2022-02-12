EDITORIAL: Let's talk about love — for your fellow man

It’s February, which means everyone is talking about love. And since Monday is Valentine’s Day, we are going to talk about love, too.

Not the Hallmark kind of love — you’ll get your fill of that in the coming days via all manner of romantic comedies on every channel so we won’t pile on.

No, we want to talk about love for your fellow man. This Valentine’s Day, we want to challenge our readers to love each other more.

Love seems to be under siege in today’s world. Marriages are crumbling at record rates and tearing families apart. Friends become foes thanks to harsh words shared on social media. The right and the left have never felt further apart.

Service workers are being verbally and sometimes physically assaulted for just doing their jobs. Road rage is moving outside our vehicles and spilling violence out onto our roadways. Run-ins with unruly airplane passengers are on the rise, with 2021 being the worst year on record.

And while all that may sound overwhelming and out of control, there really is an easy answer to many of the problems facing our world today and it’s love.

If we all decided to love each other more, we could make room for more patience in our daily interactions. We could see situations from others’ perspectives and could find empathy for their struggles. We could know that even though we don’t agree, we can still find a path forward together.

And while the concept may sound simple, putting love into practice is a bit more difficult. So, how do we overcome all our divisions and disagreements and love one another more?

You can start by listening more and talking less. There’s a reason why God gave you two ears and one mouth!

You can acknowledge that everyone is fighting a battle — seen or unseen. Maybe the cashier who was short with you when ordering was just berated and belittled by another customer. Abuse is a cycle, and it can stop with you.

You can do something for someone else without expecting anything in return. That could be as simple as stopping to buy a coffee on your way back from lunch as a pick-me-up for a struggling coworker.

You can listen to someone’s differing viewpoint with an open mind. You can rejoice in the others’ victories and console them in their losses.

We could go on but imagine you get the idea. So, this Valentine’s Day, we encourage you to examine what energy you’re putting out into the world. If you find you’re not a source of love and light, we encourage you to lovingly make some changes.

Will your changes resolve all the problems we listed above? No. After delivering that cup of coffee, you won’t turn around and pick up the paper to find political parties have magically met in the center aisle or that all the world’s wars have ended. What you will find is a moment of peace and a starting point for helping yourself and your fellow man move forward.

And love is never a bad place to start.

"Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love."

Mother Teresa