WEBBER: Say it ain't so, Joe — redux

Biden’s Bunch provides a wealth of material for writing columns. Every week is an overabundance of illegal and absurd deeds of which to choose. It’s shameful the media and nearly 30% of the population, including some columnists, have stuck their heads in the sand, content to ignore Biden’s misdeeds, hopeful for some kumbaya moment.

This week confirmed the Biden administration has been criminally flying illegal immigrants all over the country in the dark of night. Incredibly, ICE has been ordered to assist. Nobody blinks! No word on the illegals’ COVID vaccine status.

Did you get your shot yet? You know, the one SCOTUS told Biden he couldn’t mandate through the backdoor usage of OSHA.

We also learned Biden’s “frightened” the dastardly Putin is going to attack Ukraine, drawing the world into nuclear Armageddon. Oddly, Ukraine President Zelensky doesn’t seem to be as concerned about the situation. He would like Biden to shut up before the talk collapses Ukraine’s economy.

Seems Washington’s War Machine is at work again. It stuffs the pockets of certain politicians, such as Republican Jim Risch of Texas. Why is the Ukraine border so damn important to Biden when our own southern border leaks like a spaghetti strainer?

Remember the hoopla against Trump for the Emoluments Clause? None of us had heard this terminology until Democrats leveled the charges against Trump, accusing him from taking foreign money for access to power. When that ploy failed, they began chasing Trump’s tax records, which is still going on today.

This week Peter Schweizer released a new book, “Red Handed,” documenting how the Biden family, going back to when Biden was vice president, has pocketed $31 million from China. This followed Miranda Devine’s revelatory book about Hunter Biden, called “Laptop from Hell.” The media yawned.

Another issue this week, Biden informed us he’s going to select a Black woman for the next Supreme Court Justice. The Democrat Party, in dire need of a success, decided it was time for 83-year-old Justice Stephen Breyer to retire. For the record, they evidently decided that before Breyer did, as he hadn’t announced it yet.

Immediately, Biden mumbled he was going to pick a Black woman by the end of February. Before I pontificate on this matter, now would be a good time to remind everybody how it’s worked out for us since the last time Biden specifically picked a Black woman for a high-level position in government.

This isn’t to say a Black woman would not be qualified. I’m sure there are some very qualified candidates. Ada Brown, a 48-year-old U.S. District Judge from Texas with superior credentials might be a great pick, particularly since she’s African-American and a citizen of the Choctaw Nation.

However, I’m saying that a) I see no reason to announce race or gender ahead of time, eliminating hundreds of other qualified candidates; b) specifically appointing someone who would represent just 7% of the U.S. population; and c) after the pick of Harris, I’m not convinced Biden realizes who is Black, or what constitutes a good candidate.

The list, rushed out by the White House, is a bit of a head-scratcher in itself. There’s the conspiracy theory Biden might stick failed VP Harris in there to get rid of her, assuming she could get through confirmation. Republicans would have a field day discussing her past sexual proclivities like the Dems did with Kavanaugh. Then Biden could select Hillary Clinton as his VP, setting the stage for his retirement and Hillary finally getting her coronation. [Hit head here] Won’t happen, but it makes for interesting fake news.

All judges slated are supposedly known for being reliable votes on environmental issues. Since the job of a SC justice is to interpret the Constitution, I wonder why they need to get involved in environmental issues at all. It’s doubtful this is the real reason, but gives Peppermint Patty more to circle back to us about.

One of Joe’s “picks” is Sherrilyn Ifill. In addition to not being a judge, ignorantly she favors defunding the police. She advised Biden to expand SCOTUS, obviously to get more liberals stacked on the court. She runs her mouth often pushing “voting rights,” a pseudonym for stealing votes.

Another pick is Leslie Abrams Gardner, a federal judge. All you need to know about this pick is she is the sister to adult-content writer Stacey Abrams, who thinks she’s governor of Georgia. Give us a break.

J. Michelle Childs is a Biden candidate. At 55, she’s older than what liberals want for the bench. I really can’t say anything against the judge except for the fact Lindsay Graham endorsed her. With Graham, one never knows of which side of his mouth he speaks, so his endorsement is worrisome.

Probably the most qualified of the women rolled out by the White House would be Kentanji Jackson, judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for DC. Purportedly, she’s built a reputation as a nonpartisan jurist.

How about that for a novel idea, a nonpartisan jurist on the Supreme Court? Bet Biden doesn’t pick her.

In 1975, an obscure musician by the name of Murray Head penned a song that is appropriate for our situation today called, “Say It Ain’t So, Joe.” For copyright reasons, I am evidently prohibited from sharing the lyrics but I encourage you to look them up as they are quite prophetic.

“Say it ain’t so, Joe, please, say it ain’t so.”