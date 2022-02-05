Voice of the People: Please rethink pursuit of the death penalty

The Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary, a congregation of Catholic Sisters, have made our home in this area since 1889. We have served faithfully in many ministries in the tri-city area, most notably as the founding Sisters of Emergency (St. Mary's) hospital in 1897.

We love and are invested in this area. We, as you, were shocked and distressed by the events of December 29, 2021, when Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was killed and Sgt. Tyler Bailey was critically wounded. We join our voices to the call that a trial takes place speedily and justice be done in the case.

There is one thing, however, that we feel compelled to say to the community. We strongly disagree with Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe for seeking the death penalty. We believe in the right to life for all people. The death penalty is against God's law and is not in effect in the state of Illinois.

The Sixth Commandment states, "Thou shalt not kill." If the alleged perpetrators are convicted and receive a death sentence, many years and taxpayers' money will be spent on appeals and, more importantly, they may never have the chance to reflect on their actions and open their hearts to true repentance and, possibly, rehabilitation.

Taking revenge on the alleged perpetrators of this sad and shocking event will never give Sgt. Rittmanic back her life. Taking revenge on the perpetrators will not help Officer Bailey heal any faster from his wounds.

If found guilty, the perpetrators should get the opportunity to experience repentance and God's mercy. With a death sentence held over their heads, they may never be able to do so.

We are raw with the pain. Let us not follow through on our anger which may take a long time to dissipate. Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic's last words were recorded as, “You don't have to do this!"

We respectfully echo her words: We don't have to do this. There are other ways to be just.

<strong>Sister Carol Karnitsky, Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary</strong>