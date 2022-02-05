CONVERSATIONS: Grading Biden's first year in office

<strong>Ken:</strong> Joe, you suggested a Biden one-year report card. All Fs.

Is it possible that any supporter, no matter how loyal, of the current dominating party cannot see that America is on a course to destroying the standard of living of its citizens? The cities are overwhelmed with crime, but the mayors do not support their police. Chicago used to be dangerous territory when there were 500 homicides per year. Now, there are 800.

The Magnificent Mile has become the Menacing Mile. The upshot is all the major metropolitan areas in America are rapidly losing residents. The states were prosperous but now lockdowns and school closings have disrupted life patterns and killed businesses. The U.S. economy now — ouch.

The mishandling of COVID has resulted in our being back to Square One dealing with the new variant. Our country was a dominant force in every area of world affairs, but now Russia is on the verge of a takeover of Ukraine. My understanding is that Ukraine is not protected by the NATO mutual defense pact, but the Biden administration is rattling the sabers.

Would they go to war with Russia to atone for the ignominious retreat from Afghanistan? A dilemma there. At the same time, China looks to be ready to swallow Taiwan. Responding to a Biden invitation, hordes of undocumented immigrants pour over our Mexican border — about 2 million border encounters in 2021.

There are now 50,000 U.S. deaths yearly due to opiates and many involve the toxic fentanyl smuggled by the tons from Mexico across our porous border. Our president and commander-in-chief is the driver of the clown car in the center ring in the global big top. If he were in fourth grade, he would be the subject of a parent/teacher conference and a do-over year.

<strong>Joe:</strong> Have you been listening to the Doors’ “The End” when you write these columns? Giving Biden’s first year “all Fs” is a bit much.

On the plus side, Biden got 200 million citizens vaccinated. His administration created more than 4.1 million jobs in 2021, which was more than Trump and Bush combined. A bipartisan infrastructure bill was passed, trimmed from $3.5 trillion to $2.2 trillion. U.S. economic output was over 7% by the end of the year. The stock market of 2021. What is not to like?

The supply chain crisis is quieting down, and many are saying that the COVID crisis and lockdowns are coming to an end. However, you obviously remain totally unhappy. Since Biden has 35 months to go, let me ask you this question: If you had the chance to sit down with the president tomorrow, what would you tell him to do to reboot his presidency?

<strong>Ken:</strong> For most Republicans, the reboot will be the result of the hoped-for take-over of the House and Senate. And about 60% of all Americans, according to polling data, will not be sad to see The End of the Biden era.

Each of your “good job, Joe” examples has a “yes, but” response.

<strong>About jobs:</strong> Yes, but Biden took over at a time when U.S. employment had been severely shrunk by COVID-related mandates, lockouts and shutdowns under Dr. Fauci and CDC guidance. There was a deep hole to fill. In the fourth quarter of 2019 before COVID, there were 164 million employed in the U.S. In December 2020, there were 130 million employed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

<strong>COVID:</strong> Yes, but the Biden administration has put all the priority in the battle against COVID on jabbing everyone with the Trump vaccine. Yes, but now it looks like we are dealing with new variants that are not blocked by the vaccine. Where is the administration’s support for antiviral therapeutics and giving emphasis to protecting the most vulnerable in the population?

<strong>The U.S. financial system:</strong> Yes, but in the words of The Ragin’ Cajun, James Carville, “It’s the economy, stupid.” You picked a bad time to cite the stock market as it has dropped by 10% over the last two weeks, wiping out 2021 gains. Add that to almost 10% inflation during 2021 and you’ll find that investors have taken a big hit. The Fed has indicated that to reduce inflation, a rate hike is imminent that will tighten the money supply and will have a cooling effect on the economy.

We should all be thankful that so far the president’s $4 trillion or $5 trillion budget with serious tax increases was stymied in the Senate. Last point: Even if the GOP takes over Congress, Biden is safe from going through the impeachment ordeal that Trump suffered. If President Biden were ousted, Kamala Harris would be in.

<strong>Joe:</strong> In 2021, Biden was cruising along with approval ratings in the 50s. Then came the pullout from Afghanistan and the bungled, humiliating way it was handled. Thirteen servicemen were killed in a bomb blast. It led to his rating drop of several percentage points, and he has not recovered.

As for the economy, the WSJ noted that the U.S. economy in 2021 capped “the strongest year of growth in nearly four decades.” Wages grew at the fastest pace in 21 years. Yet, because of the pandemic and inflation, doom and gloom currently rule the land. Gas prices remain high. Buying a house or paying for a college education on a working-class paycheck is extremely difficult. Bad news on many issues dominates.

I’m not convinced one person sitting in the Oval Office can give us a complete reboot and satisfying turnaround. I attended a church service the other day. I’m Catholic. What the priest talked about was the “me” attitude in today’s world. Everything is self-centered and not enough concern for people and the common good.

With COVID and the variants you have mentioned, millions dying, has come anger, resentment, etc. Medical workers, teachers, school boards, local government officials, cops and others on the firing line are taking a hit. Collectively, this country needs a stronger sense of purpose and service. Any thoughts?

<strong>Ken:</strong> For sure, Biden is not the agent of turnaround you’re looking for. You put me in mind of a concept from the 1759 writing of Adam Smith, the father of modern economics. Briefly, he wrote that the greater good results from when people act in their self-interest. Of course, he was describing the working of the economy and advocating free markets that are then guided by “the invisible hand.” But over the centuries of human history, many world wars and woes have resulted from groups of people coming together behind an evil cause.

