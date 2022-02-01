EDITORIAL: We must keep law enforcement in the conversation

A bill introduced in the Illinois House last week seeks to revamp the Prisoner Review Board, which decides whether those convicted of felonies will be freed and the conditions they will face if they are released from prison.

There are several provisions in the legislation that deserve highlighting: Livestreaming board hearings, requiring a two-thirds vote instead of a simple majority for parole for convicted murderers and beefing up requirements for victim notification.

But, there’s one in particular we want to hone in on today and that’s the provision calling for a requirement that five members of the 12-member board have experience as police officers or a prosecutor.

It’s good to see that someone at the statehouse is finally acknowledging the need for those with law enforcement experience to be in the room when decisions surrounding public safety are made. So much consternation could have been avoided had those with law enforcement experience been invited into the process when it came to penning and passing the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act of 2021.

Known more commonly as the SAFE-T Act, this legislation was pushed through in the early morning hours and made sweeping criminal justice reforms. Many of the changes were met with disgust from those within law enforcement. Some of the changes just aren’t feasible and some create public safety concerns.

Now, don’t misunderstand us. We aren’t arguing that criminal justice reform isn’t needed. Even a cursory glance at crime statistics from 2021 makes the need for reform abundantly clear. We also firmly believe change is needed in the prisoner release process as well.

We are simply arguing that informed voices must be brought into the conversation if any real reform is to occur.

We also know that you should never take down a fence until you know why it was put up. And in matters of public safety, law enforcement are the keepers of that information.

"If people are informed they will do the right thing. It's when they are not informed that they become hostages to prejudice."

Charlayne Hunter-Gault