Voice of the People: Profiting off abortion is not something to be proud of

The Daily Journal reported on Jan. 22 that Illinois’ Gov. JB Pritzker wants Illinois to be “a refuge for reproductive rights.” Yippie! Illinois can be the abortion capital of the United States!

That is a really sad and sorry designation and nothing to be proud of, Gov. Pritzker. In fact, it is highly detestable. Two abortion clinics, it was noted, were quietly opened near St. Louis to facilitate abortion seekers from out of state in light of recent abortion laws enacted by Missouri and Texas.

How low can Illinois go? Will the state make money off of this like the marijuana laws? So much to be proud of here.

How about funding pregnancy centers that aid women with their troubled pregnancies? So much good comes out of supporting women this way.

Babies are our most precious gifts. Our future Americans. Let’s support life and urge our government officials to financially support women in their time of need. Abortion does not have to be the only solution.

Meanwhile, we can do our part and support pregnant women, and here are a few local agencies that aid women:

• Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center: hopeforafuture.com, 260 S. Washington Ave. in Kankakee, 815-933-2207

• The Women’s Centers of Greater Chicagoland: 5116 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago

• Aid for Women, Pregnancy Care Centers and Residential Programs: 8 S. Michigan Ave., Suite 1418, Chicago; helpaidforwomen.org

The three above have many facilities throughout our local area and statewide.

I hope for a better future for Illinois — especially to become a haven for babies and not a magnet for abortion.

<strong>Linda Nicolais</strong>

<strong>Kankakee</strong>