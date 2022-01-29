Voice of the People: Massive overhaul needed for state's hiring practices

This letter is directed to all the State of Illinois personnel that are supposed to be the watchdogs and guardians of the state’s unemployment funds and to properly secure correct and true facts before any individual applying for unemployment benefits is given said unemployment benefits.

Well, it appears that the State of Illinois has in its employ in that particular department, as well as others a bunch of yahoos that are unable to differentiate a fraudulent claim from a legitimate claim regarding unemployment.

The recent study indicates that the State of Illinois has paid claims to thousands of improper claimants totaling millions of dollars. What is wrong here? The answer is quite simple.

First, the state has hired grossly incompetent individuals to run a very important section of government. It is quite evident that these individuals are a poor selection to manage the unemployment department.

In turn, they hire further incompetent individuals and they fail to completely investigate the claimant’s circumstances in order to make positive that the claimant actually has presented the necessary documentation in order to receive the compensation.

So, the taxpayers of the state are stuck with the fraudulent disbursement of millions of taxpayer dollars to the slickers that are taking advantage of the State of Illinois’ incompetent elected government officials.

<strong>R. H. Hartman</strong>

<strong>St. Anne</strong>