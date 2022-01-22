WEBBER: Signs, sign, everywhere is signs

“… Sign said, ‘long haired-freaky people, need not apply.’”

This is the opening line from a 1971 hit “Signs,” by Five Man Electrical Band. I recently saw a meme that stated, “Help wanted – even long-haired freaky people.” How times have changed.

You’ve heard of noise pollution and light pollution. How about sign pollution?

Driving home the other day I couldn’t help but notice the excessive signage. Once the clutter is noticed, they remind one of knuckleheads — they’re irksomeness is everywhere.

I’m not referring to road safety signs — they’re obviously needed. I’m partial to stop signs, particularly for other vehicles. However, in the age of GPS, do we really need to see a sign that says it’s 533 miles to Memphis? Can’t they be eliminated? If not, maybe they could be made more interesting by telling us how far it is to Melbourne, Australia — 9,674 miles, mate.

Shouldn’t there be a limit on how long “for sale” signs in front of homes, businesses, or land sit before being replaced or updated? How many signs do you see advertising for something but the sign is older than dirt, or falling apart? How many billboards have been abandoned or vandalized with graffiti? Shouldn’t the owners be responsible for that mess?

Drive through the big cities trying to dodge traffic, or in the case of Chicago, bullets, and it’s a smorgasbord of billboards advertising everything, such as comically chronicling the hair growth of Brian Urlacher or cannabis sales by the ultra-laidback Ryne Sandburg. There are also billboards for “who’s your daddy,” which is naturally countered by another asking, “Is your mother a liar?” Jeez, folks, do we really need to know these things?

Do billboard companies give attorneys special rates or is business that lucrative lawyers with perfect hair can rent so many billboards? They promise the aggrieved huge paydays for injuries — even if the injured wasn’t aware they have an injury. Call this number and we’ll be rich — it’s what you deserve! In Chebanse, we believe we deserve less solicitors on billboards.

As anyone who has read this column knows, I voted for Trump rather than the other guy. Having said that, the election was in 2020. It’s now 2022. Can we take down all those Trump 2020 signs yet? He’s not coming back anytime soon so the sign is doing nothing but making Biden voters with a conscience feel worse about their irrational vote. The world doesn’t need more upset liberals.

Billboards are everywhere. (I’m on one somewhere in town promoting Municipal Bank). There are currently more than 343,000 of them in the US. That’s a lot of road advertising. I saw two signs, not more than 50 yards apart, exact duplicates advertising for the same Chicago radio station — couldn’t they have eliminated one billboard? Writing this now, I can’t tell you what station it was for so the marketing failed on me, other than to be irritating.

Thankfully, wood and paper billboards, prone to weather and rot, are slowly becoming a thing of the past. They are being replaced with bright digital billboards, some advertising multiple products or services. That’s good progress. There are over 8,000 of them in the US.

There is one digital billboard on the south side of town that is so bright and cheery you don’t mind seeing my buddy Scott Smith of First Trust Bank grin at you all day. As bright as it is, it must be hooked up to the nearby solar farm.

Where I visit in Arizona is remote — it’s why I’m there. Sadly, urban creep is sneaking up on us with zealous developers planting advertising signs every 2 feet along the road, cluttering views of everything. It’s ugly and reminds me of critters jumping out of the desert. There are so many sizes and hues, there is no way a fella could remember which company is which, even subliminally.

I am more apt to pay attention to the poor guy standing on concrete twirling a cardboard arrow, dancing in the hot Arizona sun while pointing toward an open house. I want so bad to give the guy a lawn chair and an umbrella. I don’t know what that job pays, but it’s not enough.

I’ll admit some billboards can get creative and are entertaining to view — a few times. Who doesn’t enjoy the creativity of seeing Elsie and Elmer scaling a billboard to remind people to eat more chicken? But if that sign is on your way to work, do you really want to see it 250-260 times per year? After a while, you hope the cows fall off the sign.

Next time you’re out driving, notice the number of signs there are. Then remember the lyrics: “Sign, sign ... Everywhere a sign ... Blockin’ out the scenery ... Breakin’ my mind … Can’t you read the sign?”