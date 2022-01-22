JACKSON: America needs to stop coddling drug users

Just say no. It’s been said many times, many ways, but many still consider it a failed anti-drug campaign. I disagree. Saying no works. If you want to lose weight, just say no to consuming more calories than you expend. Want to reduce debt? Just say no to spending more that you can afford.

The “Just Say No” mantra was made popular by the late first lady Nancy Reagan during the country’s war on drugs during the 1980s. A lot of people ignored her warning as evidenced by the country’s continued love affair with illegal drugs. And that is why the message did not produce its desired results. Not enough people said no. So, instead of blaming the illegal drug users, we blamed the message and the messenger.

It was not and is not the government’s responsibility to curtail illegal drug consumption. And it should not be the government’s role to facilitate and enable illegal drug use. More than all the neglectful parents, bad friends and drug dealers, our government is the biggest enabler to illegal drug users.

No means no. Especially when it pertains to illegal drug use. There are laws on the books that say no. There are daily deaths from drug use that say no. The absence of hearing “no” is the reason we will always have a drug problem. And if a person refuses to hear “no” from within his or her closest circle, there is nothing society can do except continue to provide free insurance.

Consider all the possible ills that can harm or end human life. Diseases beyond our control or choice can afflict us. And for the most part, we are left to fend for ourselves to survive without government assistance. Yet, if we choose to consume illegal drugs and fall ill or near death, the government will assist freely without being asked. Even to the point of reviving a user from near death, the government will do it at no cost to the person who made a choice to not say no. And if a shot of rehabilitation is accepted, the government will cover that, too.

Cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular or any other sickness can be a health and financially catastrophic, life-changing event. And the government is not expected to be there. But choose to ignore the betrayal of drug use and society is there to wrap its arms and dollars around the user, no questions asked.

Society said no to drugs a long time ago. Most of us heard it. Society must start saying no to being a safety net for those who choose to play Russian Roulette with their lives. We must also stop calling habitual use of illegal drugs a disease or a mistake. Anything intentionally and voluntarily done more than once is a choice. It is no longer a mistake.

At the risk of sounding unsympathetic for adults who choose to disregard the warnings that drugs can kill and yet consume by choice, we have to roll up that safety net and let them fall hard. The training wheels must come off.

If nothing more, at minimum, require those receiving government help for their bad choices to assume the financial responsibility for it. If you have a sudden illness and need emergency transport services, you can expect to pay for the ride. Stop pampering drug addicts. Treat them like every other citizen.

We need to bring back the “Just Say No” campaign. Just say no to free resources. Just say no to free rehab. Just say no to leniency just because you have a self-inflicted addiction.

For those who may want to lament on my lack of understanding, I admit I don’t understand illegal drug use. I can’t comprehend putting something illegal in my body that has the potential to harm or kill me. So, even before Nancy Reagan made it a thing, I just said, “No.”